The Woodstock summer concert season opens on Saturday, May 13th with chart-topping country singer-songwriter Craig Morgan. Hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester” will have downtown Woodstock rocking. Saturday, June 10th, Rick Springfield takes the stage at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater. It will be a moment to remember when the Australian-born musician and actor sings his Grammy-winning number one hit “Jessie’s Girl”. Bruno Mars Tribute, Uptown Funk, will bring that twenty-four-carat magic to the July 8th concert. Concertgoers will want to jump when another great tribute act, Completely Unchained, performs Van Halen’s greatest hits on August 12th. The season ends on September 9th as southern rock icons Drivin N Cryin rock the stage with original hits like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell”.

WOODSTOCK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO