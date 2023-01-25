ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tmpresale.com

The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope at The Eastern in Atlanta – presale password

The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope pre-sale password has been published. This official The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope pre-sale is for the 2023 tour and gives you access to The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope tickets for a limited time. Your access to this The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope presale is immediate after you have signed up.!
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Woodstock Summer Concert Series Announced

The Woodstock summer concert season opens on Saturday, May 13th with chart-topping country singer-songwriter Craig Morgan. Hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester” will have downtown Woodstock rocking. Saturday, June 10th, Rick Springfield takes the stage at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater. It will be a moment to remember when the Australian-born musician and actor sings his Grammy-winning number one hit “Jessie’s Girl”. Bruno Mars Tribute, Uptown Funk, will bring that twenty-four-carat magic to the July 8th concert. Concertgoers will want to jump when another great tribute act, Completely Unchained, performs Van Halen’s greatest hits on August 12th. The season ends on September 9th as southern rock icons Drivin N Cryin rock the stage with original hits like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell”.
WOODSTOCK, GA
11Alive

Chuck E. Cheese to throw grand reopening party in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Chuck E. Cheese is rolling out the purple carpet for a grand reopening in Douglasville, Ga. on Thursday. The family entertainment fun center is celebrating its 200th remodel nationwide and throwing a party to commemorate the milestone. Chuck E., the center's iconic mouse, is inviting the community to participate in raffles and eat free cake. The company said the first 25 families in line will also enjoy free gameplay during the event.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area

Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb

Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to help open new Georgia restaurant

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - If you're ready for some "Pickle-Brined, Southern-Style, Cornflake-Rolled, Nashville-Hot, Damn-Good Chicken", just wait until The Original Hot Chicken opens its first ever location in Georgia. Woodstock will be the home of a new chain boasting its Nashville-style hot chicken, and hot dog-eating legend Joey Chestnut is expected to host the grand opening on Jan. 28 at 180 Parkway 575.
WOODSTOCK, GA
11Alive

Stevie Nicks to perform in Atlanta, part of 2023 tour

ATLANTA — A legendary rock artist is returning to Georgia. Stevie Nicks will perform in Atlanta as part of her 2023 tour. Nicks’ last performance in the Peach State was in October of 2022 at Ameris Bank Theatre in Alpharetta. There, she performed several of her own hits,...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility

After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February

Is this storefront location ever going to make it? That’s what shoppers are wondering after yet another turnover at 2480 Mt. Vernon Road as the Lidl Grocery Store announced that its Dunwoody location will close on Feb. 19. A statement by Lidl U.S.spokesperson Chandler Ebeier Spivey confirmed the closing. “After a thorough review of our […] The post Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

192-unit community headed for Acworth

Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company Penler is developing a 192-unit community in Acworth. The property, to be called Penler Cherokee, will include eight, two-story garden-style buildings on an 18.3-acre site. The wood-frame buildings will be clad in painted brick veneer, stone veneer and fiber-cement siding, according to McShane Construction Co., which is providing design-assist construction services and developed The Parker community in Dawsonville for Penler in 2021.
ACWORTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
