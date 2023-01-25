Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
scoopotp.com
Woodstock Summer Concert Series Announced
The Woodstock summer concert season opens on Saturday, May 13th with chart-topping country singer-songwriter Craig Morgan. Hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester” will have downtown Woodstock rocking. Saturday, June 10th, Rick Springfield takes the stage at the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater. It will be a moment to remember when the Australian-born musician and actor sings his Grammy-winning number one hit “Jessie’s Girl”. Bruno Mars Tribute, Uptown Funk, will bring that twenty-four-carat magic to the July 8th concert. Concertgoers will want to jump when another great tribute act, Completely Unchained, performs Van Halen’s greatest hits on August 12th. The season ends on September 9th as southern rock icons Drivin N Cryin rock the stage with original hits like “Fly Me Courageous” and “Straight to Hell”.
Chuck E. Cheese to throw grand reopening party in Douglasville
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Chuck E. Cheese is rolling out the purple carpet for a grand reopening in Douglasville, Ga. on Thursday. The family entertainment fun center is celebrating its 200th remodel nationwide and throwing a party to commemorate the milestone. Chuck E., the center's iconic mouse, is inviting the community to participate in raffles and eat free cake. The company said the first 25 families in line will also enjoy free gameplay during the event.
Fun in Foco: Concerts and how kids can get a fun night out this weekend
(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this winter weekend in Forsyth County:. Kids Night Out Sparkle & Shine is at Halcyon on Saturday, January 28 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. This drop-off event is for children 3-10 years old. The evening includes dinner, games, crafts, singing, storytime, and twirling. For more information, visit here.
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area
Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
eastcobbnews.com
Barnes and Noble to open bookstore at The Avenue East Cobb
Nearly a dozen years after losing a major book retail store, The Avenue East Cobb is getting another one. North American Properties, the retail center’s management company, confirmed to East Cobb News Friday that Barnes & Noble will be filling part of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space by this summer.
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
‘70s Southern rocker, Atlanta Rhythm Section hitmaker Dean Daughtry has died
Atlanta Rhythm Section keyboardist Dean Daughtry, who cowrote two of the Southern band’s best known ‘70s rock hits, “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover,” has died. Daughtry was 76. As of publishing, a cause of death has not been released. The band announced Daughtry’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut to help open new Georgia restaurant
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - If you're ready for some "Pickle-Brined, Southern-Style, Cornflake-Rolled, Nashville-Hot, Damn-Good Chicken", just wait until The Original Hot Chicken opens its first ever location in Georgia. Woodstock will be the home of a new chain boasting its Nashville-style hot chicken, and hot dog-eating legend Joey Chestnut is expected to host the grand opening on Jan. 28 at 180 Parkway 575.
Stevie Nicks to perform in Atlanta, part of 2023 tour
ATLANTA — A legendary rock artist is returning to Georgia. Stevie Nicks will perform in Atlanta as part of her 2023 tour. Nicks’ last performance in the Peach State was in October of 2022 at Ameris Bank Theatre in Alpharetta. There, she performed several of her own hits,...
eastcobbnews.com
Tommy Nobis Center to relocate from Northeast Cobb facility
After 31 years on Bells Ferry Road, the Tommy Nobis Center will be moving to another area of Cobb County. The non-profit that assists young people and adults with disabilities in getting or returning to employment announced Thursday it will be relocating to the former Cobb Chamber of Commerce building on Interstate North Parkway near Truist Park.
WXIA 11 Alive
Cherokee County native, 'The Voice' winner honored with Bryce Leatherwood Day
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — After making the Peach State proud by winning Season 22 of NBC's hit show "The Voice," Georgia native Bryce Leatherwood was given yet another honor on Tuesday. Cherokee County Board of Commissioners officially honored the up-and-coming country music singer by deeming Jan. 24, 2023, Bryce...
Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February
Is this storefront location ever going to make it? That’s what shoppers are wondering after yet another turnover at 2480 Mt. Vernon Road as the Lidl Grocery Store announced that its Dunwoody location will close on Feb. 19. A statement by Lidl U.S.spokesperson Chandler Ebeier Spivey confirmed the closing. “After a thorough review of our […] The post Lidl’s Dunwoody location to close in February appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
192-unit community headed for Acworth
Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company Penler is developing a 192-unit community in Acworth. The property, to be called Penler Cherokee, will include eight, two-story garden-style buildings on an 18.3-acre site. The wood-frame buildings will be clad in painted brick veneer, stone veneer and fiber-cement siding, according to McShane Construction Co., which is providing design-assist construction services and developed The Parker community in Dawsonville for Penler in 2021.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
Here’s what Woodstock’s mayor had to say about Little River Park and the City Center project
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell delivered his 2023 State of the City Address on Friday morning at the Woodstock Arts City Center Theater. The event was hosted by IN WDSTK. Over 170 IN WDSTK members and guests were in attendance for the annual breakfast and networking event. In...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
WSB Radio morning host Scott Slade announced today that he will be stepping down after 32 years at the post....
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
