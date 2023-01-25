ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'

By Karen Butler
 3 days ago

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead and Southland alum Michael Cudlitz confirmed on social media that he has been cast as Lex Luthor on The CW series, Superman & Lois .

Michael Cudlitz has lined up his next TV acting gig, playing Lex Luthor on "Superman & Lois." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"Holy Crap !!! ....... Cannot wait to join this amazing cast," Cudlitz, 58, tweeted Tuesday, along with a link to a media report about his next gig.

EW.com broke the news Tuesday that Cudlitz will be playing the DC Comics supervillain in Season 3 of Superman & Lois .

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch play the title characters in the action drama.

The third season is set to kick off on March 14.

"Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating 'the secret' can be," the network said in a synopsis.

"Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

