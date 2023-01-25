ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiffrin adds to record total with 84th win in another GS

By AP
 3 days ago

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t wait long to add to her record total of World Cup wins .

A day after securing record victory No. 83, Shiffrin added her 84th win on Wednesday in another giant slalom on the same course.

And like how she did it a day earlier, Shiffrin led from start to finish, dominating the first run down the steep Erta course and then adding to her advantage in the second run.

Shiffrin finished a massive 0.82 seconds ahead of two-time Olympic silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1.19 ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector .

“Oh my gosh,” Shiffrin said. “I was pushing so hard and I just hoped I ended up on the right side of all the gates. Now I’m a bit dead mentally — just so tired. But when you ski like that it keeps your energy going so just an incredible feeling.”

While Tuesday’s win moved Shiffrin ahead of the previous women’s mark of 82 victories held by former American teammate Lindsey Vonn , Wednesday’s victory moved her within two of the overall record — between men and women — of 86 wins held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short, while Stenmark raced in the 1970s and 80s.

If Shiffrin wins two slaloms in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, this weekend, she could match Stenmark on Sunday at the same resort where she made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old prodigy nearly 12 years ago.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

