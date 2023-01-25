ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner

The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
ALLENTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Travel back to 1960s South Philly

Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown

It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First Indoor Pickleball Center to Open in Malvern

When temperatures drop and Philadelphia-area pickleball players scramble to find a place to play their increasingly popular sport indoors, they quickly find their options are limited. The choices typically involve booking off-hours at tennis complexes, which are turning to pickleball to fill unbooked court time and generate extra revenue, or...
MALVERN, PA
phillychitchat.com

My Jerry Blavat Memories

I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

