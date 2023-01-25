Read full article on original website
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher Deadlines
Where to People Watch in Philadelphia
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to Starbucks
WFMZ-TV Online
Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Comes on Down from Lansdale to Win Big
Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, being congratulated by Drew Carey on his $16,000 win on The Price Is Right. Ben Hartranft, a Lansdale resident, won thousands on CBS’s popular game show The Price Is Right, reported Chris Rollins for Cat Country 107.3. The episode with Hartranft aired last week,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Travel back to 1960s South Philly
Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
Peddler's Village is hosting events and festivals every month in 2023. Here's the lineup
If you’ve found yourself with a free weekend and craving something fun, you may not have to look very far. Peddler’s Village in Lahaska continues its decades-long tradition of hosting a growing number of festivals and seasonal events each year. ...
Top new restaurants in Philadelphia: Chef Michael Schulson's 2 additions
If you love the local food scene, you know the name Michael Schulson. Within the past few months, he's added two new restaurants to his Philadelphia portfolio.
Once Storied and Majestic Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park Falls Into Disrepair
Crafty YouTube photographers and videographers have made the inside state of Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park available for everybody to see. Lynnewood Hall, a once majestic 110-room residence located in Elkins Park, has fallen into disrepair after being abandoned for 25 years, write Josie Adnitt and Chiara Fiorillo for the Mirror.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
buckscountyherald.com
Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown
It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Retro Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
NBC Philadelphia
First Indoor Pickleball Center to Open in Malvern
When temperatures drop and Philadelphia-area pickleball players scramble to find a place to play their increasingly popular sport indoors, they quickly find their options are limited. The choices typically involve booking off-hours at tennis complexes, which are turning to pickleball to fill unbooked court time and generate extra revenue, or...
Food Critic Finds That Café Lombardi’s Nails Its Goal to Be ‘A Taste of South Philly in Horsham’
For more than a quarter-century, Café Lombardi’s in Horshamhas built its reputation on excellence in Italian cuisine. Isaac Avilucea put its chef to the test for AXIOS Philadelphia.
phillychitchat.com
My Jerry Blavat Memories
I have a million of these photos, as does millions of people around the world, especially here in Philadelphia. Jerry Blavat, legend, family man, friend to everyone he met has gone on to entertain in the heavens. The man who told us all to live, be happy “You Only Rock Once”. Philly is heartbroken. I don’t think I’ve seen such an outpouring of love for a person, especially not a Philly person, than I witnessed Friday when it was officially announced the Geator with the Heater, my man Gerald Joseph Blavat had died. This is my personal account of my friendship with Jerry, but I know he touched many people’s lives, and did so much good in the community.
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
Wheelhouse in Wayne is a one-stop shop for sports cards, memorabilia and fan gear
The store has a collection of high-priced collectibles such as signed jerseys, balls and framed pictures. There is fan gear for Philadelphia sports fans, but the biggest attraction is the collection of sports cards.
