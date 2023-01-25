ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

HEALTH in Madison, WI Apr 6th, 2023 – presale code

The HEALTH presale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available now. During this HEALTH pre-sale you’ll have an opportunity to buy tickets earlier than anyone else 😀. If you fail to purchase your tickets to HEALTH’s event in Madison, WI during the pre-sale...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

More snow on the way

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Blake!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Blake - this week’s pet of the week!. As a certified lap dog, Blake is searching for a patient family with lots of love to give. Blake is a four-year-old mixed breed. Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin have noticed that is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Telephone pole crash left nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning after a car crashed into a telephone pole on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a telephone pole near Monroe Street and Gilmore Street, according to Dane County Dispatch.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Massive crash shuts traffic on I-39/I-90 near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A massive multi-vehicle crash on snowy Interstate 90 has snarled traffic for hours, officials said Friday. Estimates by the Wisconsin State Patrol said 40 to 50 cars were involved. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police are working on several multi-vehicle accidents in the area, resulting from a crash that […]
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy