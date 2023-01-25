Read full article on original website
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
southernhomemagazine.com
Designer Mary Tobias Miller Brings Breath of Fresh Air to Charlotte Home
Mary Tobias Miller loves a good design challenge. So when her clients reached out to her about their new home in the Eastover neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, Miller was not intimidated by the home’s eyesore of an interior. “The home was heavy and dark with an Asian flair, and just about every room featured oversized cornice boards that made each space feel even darker,” the designer says.
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers. Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
country1037fm.com
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
ourstate.com
Carolina Candy Land
Named for North Carolina’s state bird, the cardinal, these soft, crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth mints have been made by Piedmont Candy Company since 1933, when founder Edward Ebelein revived the brand from his previous business. Piedmont Candy remained in Ebelein’s family until 1987, when another Tar Heel family took on the mantle of making the sweets.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Racked Up 3 James Beard Award Semifinal Nominations – Most In The Southeast
The prestigious James Beard Foundation just announced the official semifinal list for their 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Out of all the tens of thousands of restaurants around the country, Charlotte racked up a total of 3 semifinalists among the best of the best – more than any other city in the South East.
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Ruby!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Ruby! Ruby is 6 years old and 40 pounds. She is treat-motivated and a great overall dog. If you are interested in adopting Ruby or any of the other available animals...
cn2.com
Author, Mom, Wife of Retired NFL Player, Speaks to Full House About Faith and New Book
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Kirsten Watson, is the proud mom of seven kids – once worked for a Fortune 500 company – and is the wife of Football City USA Star and retired NFL Player Benjamin Watson. As if she didn’t have enough on her plate – she is now a book author.
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
Kannapolis family who experienced homelessness gets new house
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family has a new place to call home. Yesenia Rios left New York with her two young children five years ago in the hopes of getting a fresh start in the Carolinas. The mother ran into unexpected challenges after arriving in Kannapolis and found...
$10 scratch-off ticket sold at QuikTrip near Carowinds wins $1 million prize
FORT MILL, S.C. — A quick trip to the QuikTrip near Carowinds in Fort Mill ended up being worth big money for a lottery winner last November, the South Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday. The winner bought a $10 scratch-off ticket called “The Million,” and she took home the...
1053rnb.com
Get a Free Chicken Sandwich at Participating Chick-fil-A Restaurants
Get excited, Charlotte! Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the area are offering a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal...
wccbcharlotte.com
OMB’s Ballantyne Officially Breaks Ground For New Location
Ground has officially been broken for OMB, Olde Mecklenberg Brewery, in Ballayntne. OMB has served the Queen City since 2009. The award-winning restaurant and bar specializes in impeccable food and a commitment to fresh, local beer. Steel framing has been assembled for south Charlotte’s first brewery at The Bowl. The...
New Year, New Look For Two Mint Hill Businesses
MINT HILL, NC – The new year brings a new look to two well-established Mint Hill businesses. If you’ve driven through Mint Hill’s downtown lately, you’ll notice some changes to the Woof ‘n Hoof. In place of the sign advertising “pet supplies and feed,” the new sign features the clean white silhouette of a dog and cat on a bright blue background.
Charlotte Stories
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
WBTV
Concord man wins $200,000 day before wife’s birthday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game. He said winning such an amazing prize the day before her birthday made it even more special. “It was...
Unusual Facts About Charlotte You Never Knew
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its vibrant downtown, cultural attractions and as a financial hub. But did you know that Charlotte has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
