Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – Life In The Past Lane Tours performance in Burnsville, MN Jun 19th, 2023 – pre-sale password

Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
tmpresale.com
Easton Corbin at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis Mar 9th, 2023 – presale code
The Easton Corbin pre-sale code has just been listed. During the time of this limited time presale members with active subscriptions have got an opportunity to order show tickets earlier than their public sale people who haven’t got a code 😀. This presale is the best time to get...
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
New Chick-fil-A location now open for business in Eden Prairie
Chick-fil-A in Eden Prairie is now open for business. The fast-food restaurant, located on the southwest corner of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, began serving customers on Thursday. It is owned and operated by Andrew Armstrong, who also owns the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chanhassen. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 20 locations in the [...]
X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities
X-Golf's fifth Minnesota location is set to open at 7541 148th St. W. in Apple Valley this year. Courtesy of X-Golf. Indoor golf opportunities in the Twin Cities are expanding with X-Golf planning to open its flagship location in Apple Valley this year. The entertainment and dining venue planned for...
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire
An effort has been launched to help two Children's Theatre Company actors and their family recover after a fire at their Stillwater home destroyed all their belongings. On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the Stillwater home of Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness, who are both actors with the Minneapolis theatre.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
Chefs from 5 Twin Cities restaurants among James Beard Awards semifinalists
Five Twin Cities chefs are among the semifinalists for this year's James Beard Foundation Awards. The list of semifinalists was released on Tuesday, and includes two first-time nominees and three repeat nominees. Shawn McKenzie, of Minneapolis' Café Cerés, is up for the national award for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker....
minneapolisparks.org
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period
Plan for Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles opens for 45-day comment period. Check out long-term plan for Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and surrounding parkland and trails and send comments by March 10. Today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published its...
NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Minneapolis to impose single-side street parking ordinance; St. Paul won't ... for now
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher announced that starting tomorrow -- Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. -- Minneapolis will go to one-sided parking. The heavy snow accumulation has narrowed city streets, which pose a safety hazard when emergency vehicles cannot navigate these streets to reach people who need assistance. "With 52 inches of snow to date, four snow emergencies in six weeks, and a whole heck of amount of snow plowed to the curb, we have decided, and I have decided and declared, that starting tomorrow at 9 p.m., because of public safety issues, we are going to...
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Amid coach’s reinstatement, North St. Paul cancels Friday basketball games with EPHS
In an email to players and families of the Eden Prairie boys basketball team Wednesday evening, Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) associate principal of student activities Russ Reetz shared news that the boys basketball games with North High School in North St. Paul, scheduled for Friday at EPHS, had been canceled. “North St. Paul high [...]
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
KARE
Major coaching move in Minnesota high school football
VICTORIA, Minn. — Dan O'Brien, the very successful head coach at 5A powerhouse St. Thomas Academy, resigned Thursday and has accepted the job at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. Two more famous coaches, Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson, are coming out of retirement to be assistant coaches...
