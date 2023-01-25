ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

STC Anaheim GardenWalk | Shopping center in California

The STC Anaheim GardenWalk shopping center is a beautiful space that you will love to walk around. Since, it has a great line of stores designed for the whole family, an exquisite gastronomic offer, entertainment spaces, and much more. I recommend you visit it if you prefer outdoor environments. Featured...
ANAHEIM, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
countynews.tv

Costa Mesa: Firefighters Extinguish Fire Inside Nail Spa

01.24.2023 | 11:57 PM | COSTA MESA – Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out inside a nail spa and filled it with smoke, late Tuesday night. The fire broke out inside the Veganic Nail Spa, located in the 1400 block of Baker Street, shortly before midnight. Crews responding...
COSTA MESA, CA
Architectural Digest

Everything About This Laguna Beach Home Is Oriented Toward the Ocean

Towards the end of Heidi Zuckerman’s 15-year tenure as the CEO and director of the Aspen Art Museum, she decided to look for a property in Laguna Beach, California. Heidi wasn’t sure if the place would serve as a vacation home or a primary residence, but she was drawn to the West Coast locale and wanted to spend more time there. It was only after she purchased a 1974 upside down house that the Orange County Museum of Art offered her their top job.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
countynews.tv

Costa Mesa: Officers PIT Vehicle Ending High-Speed Chase

01.27.2023 | 5:00 PM | COSTA MESA – A high-speed pursuit that began when a suspect fled from a traffic stop ended when police executed a successful PIT maneuver, Thursday evening. The chase began when authorities tried to stop the driver of a grey Toyota sedan on the I-710...
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice

A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

