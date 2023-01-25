Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Related
everettpost.com
KRKO Radio Brings Back Legendary Mascot
As part of its centennial year celebration, KRKO Radio is bringing back an Everett icon – a legendary crocodile that became locally famous as the station’s mascot in the 1950’s. Long before the Crocodile Café arrived on Seattle’s music scene, Everett was groovin’ to the sounds of KRoKO-Dial-1380. At that time, KRKO’s rock ‘n’ roll reptile was the public face of the station’s popular music format – recognized by teenagers and parents alike. From Historylink.org: “In the 1950’s KRKO made efforts to appeal to local teens who liked rock ‘n’ roll music like Bill Haley and His Comet’s trail-blazing hit, “Rock Around the Clock.” The station began airing some of this new music via their Top-40 format, adopted a cartoon crocodile as a mascot, hyped themselves as broadcasting in “KRoK-O-phonic sound!” on your radio’s “KRoKO Dial 1380” and even aired the antics of a talent named “Crocky.” Teammates of Crocky included popular DJ’s Duke Demiglio, Dale Good, Nat Brook, and Glenn Brooke.”
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Popular King County, Washington
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lumar Ridge, its latest single-family, new-home community situated in popular Kent, Washington. The new community offers stunning views of the Kent Valley and Olympic Mountains and is close to outdoor recreation. The new homes at Lumar Ridge are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Families will appreciate the planned community park and being walking distance to highly ranked schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005090/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in popular King County, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery
Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
thurstontalk.com
Blue Heron Bakery in West Olympia Goes Co-Op in a Unique Way and Invites You to Join
The Blue Heron Bakery, a beloved fixture for decades on Olympia’s westside, is in transition and you can be part of it. The bakery is evolving into a unique community- and worker-owned cooperative. This change means the business is returning to its roots while keeping its connections to the South Sound. Like its bread, this effort is rising now.
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
tourcounsel.com
Seattle Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Washington State
An hour away from the city center is one of the best places to go shopping in Seattle at good prices, the Seattle Premium Outlets. Get ready to spend hours shopping in this outlet as there is everything. Its selection of stores is excellent, ranging from fast fashion brands like GAP to big luxury brands like Burberry and Gucci. You can also go shopping at other stores such as Calvin Klein, the sports brand Under Armour, Lacoste and Brooks Brothers.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend
Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
shorelineareanews.com
Power outage at Northgate and Lake City
A power outage early Thursday morning put almost 6,000 customers in the dark. Cause? "Investigating" - which is the generic reason usually listed. The outage area was east of I-5 from NE 92nd to NE 125th in Lake City, as well as smaller outages west of I-5 north of 92nd.
Seattle high school students present their final projects 'Shark Tank' style
SEATTLE — Local high school students in Seattle put a television twist on their semester finals. Select juniors and seniors presented their vision for new, original business ideas in a "Shark Tank"-style format that featured an audience of classmates and a panel of mentors and judges. From mental health...
Chronicle
Western Washington Wildlife Park Welcomes Three Orphaned Moose Calves From Alaska
Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington. After arriving in August from Alaska, the three young moose will make their public debut Friday at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Pierce County. The three moose — Atlas, Luna and Callisto — are living off-exhibit and...
eastlakenews.org
The East Howe Steps Plaza Breaks Ground (Finally!)
It’s a familiar sight now in Eastlake: The chain-link fence goes up; the ground is broken, and there is a lot of construction. But this time – this time – no big, boxy building is going in. This groundbreaking is for a new park. It’s a park...
kcemployees.com
Groundbreaking on new trail bridge across the White River
A new 572-foot-long weathered steel bridge will cross the White River, connecting completed segments of the Foothills Trail at the King-Pierce county line. The project will connect residents, business districts, and civic centers to a 22-mile trail that offers scenic views of Mount Rainier. Read more.
This Is Washington's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
newsnationnow.com
Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
Providence rated worst nonprofit hospital in country regarding consumer practices
Providence, a nonprofit hospital with a branch located in Renton, has failed to spend more than $700 million that was intended for the community, according to The Lown Institute. “Washington has a total fair share deficit of $737 million,” Consumer for Quality Care Board Member Donna Christensen told MyNorthwest. “This...
This Is Washington's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
Comments / 0