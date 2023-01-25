Couture named Sun Health officer

Sun Health officials named John Couture as the organization’s chief optimization officer.

He brings more than 20 years in operations and technology leadership, many of those years in senior living and nonprofit sectors. In his role, Couture is charged with ensuring systems, processes and structures are all aligned with and optimized for the needs of the entire organization. Within his purview will be organizational development and learning, human resources, technology, legal, joint ventures and acquisitions, and the Project Development office.

Couture’s leadership tenure is enhanced by his passion and empathy for empowering those to live longer, healthier, more purposeful lives. Previous roles include chief operating officer for La Posada at Park Center in Tucson; chief operating officer for Lutheran Life Communities in Arlington Heights, Illinois; chief information officer for Lifespace Communities, Inc.; and vice president at Athene USA — the latter two based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

“Mr. Couture embodies exactly what we are looking for in an executive leader — strategic, collaborative, flexible and empathetic — exhibiting bottom-up and top-down leadership,” said Joe La Rue, Sun Health president. “His service-first philosophy is evident in all aspects.”

Education and certifications include a Master of Science in business management and organizational development from the University of Louisville and certification in the Larry Minnix LeadingAge National Leadership Program.