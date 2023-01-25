ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

3D printed home neighborhood to be built in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few months ago, we brought you the story of the first bio-based, 3D printed home. Now, we bring you the story of the first neighborhood to feature such homes. The University of Maine printed the first prototype in their on-campus facility in 2022. Now they...
BANGOR, ME
thepenobscottimes.com

Nonprofit will make 3D-printed homes amid housing shortage

A Maine nonprofit that assists low- and moderate-income families will have nine 3D-printed houses made out of recyclable materials to help address the state’s affordable housing shortage. Penquis is partnering with the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center and MaineHousing and received $3.3 million in state, federal...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
wabi.tv

Several State Offices closed for storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses

(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
SEARSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Dead River acquires Belfast fuel oil distributor

Dead River Co., the largest heating fuel supplier in northern New England, has acquired Tidewater Oil Co., a Belfast-based distributor of fuel oil and propane. The transaction closed Dec. 7. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tidewater Oil was founded in 2006 by Matt Porter. The company offers fuel...
BELFAST, ME
truecountry935.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WPFO

UMaine's Mahaney Dome collapses under rain and snow

ORONO (BDN) -- The Mahaney Dome, an indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono, collapsed Thursday under the weight of water and snow in the middle of the dome. No one was injured, according to Senior Associate Athletic Director Tyson McHatten. “Seems to happen every year,” McHatten...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine lawmaker asked to resign after fraud indictment

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine state representative has been indicted for allegedly forging signatures to qualify for public funding for his campaign. Democrat Clint Collamore of Waldoboro faces 20 counts of forgery, 12 counts of unsworn falsification, and one count of criminal violation of the Clean Elections Act. As...
MAINE STATE

