Wisconsin State

Tater tots are the top Super Bowl snack in most Midwest states, but not Wisconsin

 3 days ago

Tater tots are the top Super Bowl snack in most Midwest states 02:41

The final four teams will be battling it out this weekend to get into the Super Bowl. Maybe you're already looking forward to the food you'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to a new survey, meatballs take the number-one spot, followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots and chili.

Taters tots were number one in Minnesota, and queso was tops in Wisconsin. Tater tots were also tops in Iowa and both Dakotas.

Most of the favored snacks would not be considered by many to be healthy options, but a few states did opt for hummus.

Even though they led the pack, meatballs were the most popular Google search in only five states: Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming.

