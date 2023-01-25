ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill for permanent absentee voter list passes first committee hurdle

By Caroline Cummings
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUYNy_0kQjh7If00

Legislative preview: Permanent absentee voter list, next steps for legal marijuana 01:43

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On Wednesday, lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol are looking into legislation that previously stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate last session, specifically a bill which would create a permanent absentee voter list.

That means if you're on this list, you would automatically get sent an absentee ballot before an election.

This is part of a sweeping plan to change election law in a way that Democrats say would expand access to the ballot box and that's coming up for a hearing later Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the bill pass the House Elections Finance and Policy Committee by a party-line vote of 8-5.

"Last election, over 60,000 Minnesotans voted with an absentee ballot, including nearly 3,500 ballots from those in the military, and half of those receiving an absentee ballot are already on a list to permanently receive an application form," Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) said. "Whether it's for the soldiers serving our nation overseas, or the growing number of voters who have taken advantage of the benefits of an absentee ballot, it's time to cut back on the paperwork and streamline this process for Minnesotans."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxYvI_0kQjh7If00
Legislators take on bill for permanent absentee voter list 07:32

Other bills in the mix

Also on Wednesday, we're getting the first hearing in the Senate on legalized marijuana. That bill has already moved through the process in the House. It's gotten several committees and it has several more committee stops to go, but this is the very first time the Minnesota Senate is hearing the bill.

Previously, Republicans used to control that chamber and never gave it the time of day.

Also in the mix are mental health bills. One that's coming up Wednesday would create a new school mental health lead in the Department of Education. That person would help coordinate mental health services among school districts.

This comes at a time when mental health needs are rising in schools and this would also come on top of a separate plan that would boost funding for schools to hire school nurses, school psychologists, and school social workers.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, at 2:30 p.m., the Minnesota House People of Color and Indigenous Caucus is announcing its priorities for the 2023 session.

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

