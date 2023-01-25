Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
torquenews.com
The Best New Cars This Year And Why Subaru Gets No Respect
Where are the Subaru models in the three top new automotive rankings of the best new cars for 2023? The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, and Forester are all missing. The automotive media ignores the Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and Solterra. Here's why. Even though Subaru is one of the smallest automakers,...
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Ford Recalls Nearly Half a Million Models for Safety Flaw
The current Ford recall involving backup cameras expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles.
The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Choosing the best midsize SUV can be difficult. Here are some options to consider when car shopping. The post The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Jalopnik
Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE
No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
Jalopnik
Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report
Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, 2024 Porsche Taycan: Car News Headlines
The Honda Pilot was redesigned for the 2023, and part of the new lineup is a rugged TrailSport grade that benefits from some genuine off-road mods. We tested it both on and off the road, and now you can read our review. Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for...
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Peugeot To Launch Five New EVs In 2 Years, Add Mild-Hybrid Tech To Models
Today Peugeot announced its new E-Lion Project that will dictate the automaker's electrification efforts going forward. The automaker plans to launch five new EVs in two years, some of which we've already seen, and introduce a new 48-volt hybrid system into its vehicles. Peugeot will hit the ground running in...
torquenews.com
2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right
Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
Jalopnik
At $6,800, Is This 1972 Volvo 145 Worth its Weight in Patina?
Hagerty just listed the Volvo 200 series as one of the highest appreciators of 2022. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo 145 is that model’s immediate ancestor, but will it find similar appreciation in our vote?. At $17,000, I thought yesterday’s 1990 Ford F350 Centurion seemed like...
Jalopnik
Zero Motorcycles Is Offering Riders EV Incentives Because the Federal Government Won’t
Zero Motorcycles is offering discounts on its bikes to encourage riders to switch to EVs. The EV motorcycle maker says it’ll give riders an “instant incentive” of up to $4,250 on certain 2022 models as part of its “Go Electric” program, which could make up for a current lack of federal tax credits that apply to EV bikes in the U.S.
Jalopnik
Car Buyers Would Rather Pre-Order New Vehicles Even Though They Increasingly Think It Sucks
Rather than just buying them off the lot. Despite the change in the way many people buy, they were also increasingly dissatisfied with their overall experience. According to Automotive News, a lot of that dissatisfaction comes from limited inventory and supply chain issues. The report says pre-orders accounted for one...
Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least satisfying SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Nissan Kicks, the 2023 Volkswagen Taos, and the 2023 Kia Seltos. The post Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Most Common Toyota RAV4 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners
Can you overlook the most common Toyota RAV4 problems or will they worry you about this compact SUV? The post 3 Most Common Toyota RAV4 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0