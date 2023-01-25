ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
torquenews.com

The Best New Cars This Year And Why Subaru Gets No Respect

Where are the Subaru models in the three top new automotive rankings of the best new cars for 2023? The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, Outback, and Forester are all missing. The automotive media ignores the Crosstrek, Outback, Forester, and Solterra. Here's why. Even though Subaru is one of the smallest automakers,...
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik

Driving 100 Miles in an EV Is Now More Expensive Than in an ICE

No longer needing to buy gasoline is one of the most convincing selling points for potential electric vehicle customers. It’s easy to conclude that owning an EV and recharging at home is cheaper than using a car powered by an internal combustion engine. The conclusion is correct if a driver switches powertrains between luxury vehicles, like going from a Porsche Macan to an electric Porsche Taycan.
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?

Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
Jalopnik

Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report

Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
MotorAuthority

2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, 2024 Porsche Taycan: Car News Headlines

The Honda Pilot was redesigned for the 2023, and part of the new lineup is a rugged TrailSport grade that benefits from some genuine off-road mods. We tested it both on and off the road, and now you can read our review. Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for...
MotorBiscuit

4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motor1.com

Peugeot To Launch Five New EVs In 2 Years, Add Mild-Hybrid Tech To Models

Today Peugeot announced its new E-Lion Project that will dictate the automaker's electrification efforts going forward. The automaker plans to launch five new EVs in two years, some of which we've already seen, and introduce a new 48-volt hybrid system into its vehicles. Peugeot will hit the ground running in...
torquenews.com

2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right

Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
Jalopnik

At $6,800, Is This 1972 Volvo 145 Worth its Weight in Patina?

Hagerty just listed the Volvo 200 series as one of the highest appreciators of 2022. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo 145 is that model’s immediate ancestor, but will it find similar appreciation in our vote?. At $17,000, I thought yesterday’s 1990 Ford F350 Centurion seemed like...
Jalopnik

Zero Motorcycles Is Offering Riders EV Incentives Because the Federal Government Won’t

Zero Motorcycles is offering discounts on its bikes to encourage riders to switch to EVs. The EV motorcycle maker says it’ll give riders an “instant incentive” of up to $4,250 on certain 2022 models as part of its “Go Electric” program, which could make up for a current lack of federal tax credits that apply to EV bikes in the U.S.

