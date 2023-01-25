Read full article on original website
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
Panthers hire big-name head coach
The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
What Mel Kiper Says About Bears Trading Justin Fields
The dean of NFL draft analysts compared Justin Fields to this year's QB crop while speaking with AM-1000's Waddle & Silvy.
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
nfltraderumors.co
Steve Wilks Plans To Coach Elsewhere After Being Passed Over For Panthers HC Job
According to Tom Pelissero, former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks plans to coach elsewhere in 2023 after the team elected to hire Frank Reich instead. Wilks did an incredible job leading the Panthers to a 6-6 record after he took over early in the season. He should have some options...
NBC Sports
Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Texans BREAKING: DeMeco Ryans is Coach Hire 'If All Goes Well'
The Texans seem to be closing in on bringing "home'' San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach in Houston.
DeMeco Ryans gets head coach endorsement from 1 Broncos player
The Denver Broncos have not made a final decision on their head coach search, but one favored candidate got an endorsement from a current Denver player on Thursday. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson had a lot of praise for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Jackson played alongside Ryans with the Houston Texans, and said... The post DeMeco Ryans gets head coach endorsement from 1 Broncos player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
Sporting News
Why Steve Wilks didn't get Panthers job despite impressive record as interim coach, strong player support
The 2022 season was a study in extremes for the Panthers. There were the lowest of lows — a 1-4 start brought an unceremonious end to Matt Rhule's tenure, Christian McCaffrey was dealt to the 49ers, and Baker Mayfield's struggles persisted until he was released. But there were some...
Cowboys ‘Promise’ to Jalen Ramsey? A $50M Trade Idea
Should the Cowboys pay the price to trade for the cap-strapped Rams’ Jalen Ramsey?
NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire
The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history. However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
