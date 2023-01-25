ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Panthers hire big-name head coach

The Carolina Panthers have hired a new head coach, and they went with an experienced candidate. Frank Reich has agreed to a deal to become the new head coach of the Panthers, the team announced on Thursday. Reich, 61, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts for four-plus seasons from 2018-2022. He was fired... The post Panthers hire big-name head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at...
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans gets head coach endorsement from 1 Broncos player

The Denver Broncos have not made a final decision on their head coach search, but one favored candidate got an endorsement from a current Denver player on Thursday. Broncos safety Kareem Jackson had a lot of praise for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Jackson played alongside Ryans with the Houston Texans, and said... The post DeMeco Ryans gets head coach endorsement from 1 Broncos player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.  However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE

