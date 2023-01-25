ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County barn destroyed by massive fire overnight

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A barn was destroyed by a massive fire in Dutchess County overnight.

The Union Vale Fire District says the barn on Waterbury Hill Road in Union Vale went up in flames just after midnight.

They say when firefighters arrived, the barn was fully involved and quickly escalated to a second alarm. The flames were brought under control in about an hour and a half.

Luckily, no animals or people were inside the barn, only hay and construction equipment.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

