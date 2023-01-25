ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Owner of Howell house issued numerous summonses after fire

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

While the cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear, police say the owners have been issued numerous summonses.

The fire began around 5 p.m. inside a home on Lanes Pond Road. It was initially believed that the fire was inside a Jewish community center, but officials confirmed the fire was in a private residence.

Howell township issued multiple summons to the owner for over-crowding, construction without a permit, and overall illegal uses.

No injuries were reported.

The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report this story. There is still no word on what caused the fire.

Comments / 10

Mandy Wilson
3d ago

You can’t stop what you don’t in force. So this is what happens when the township turns the blind eye and sits on there payroll so these things can happen. There was a person that reported on it and stayed on it leaving know other choice but for the township to go out and make note of the on going attempt to get this cleared up due to other’s concerns. But clearly they did nothing because its now on fire because of the lack of enforcement. Totally not surprised. The township are all on there payroll.

5
Jus Lyn
3d ago

Stop the BULL! residence or center THIS is the problem! with jewish...they're one and the same!! and our Officials approved these places! NOW let the STATE decide the charges AND BAN the " house!! Charge the " Owners.s.s." asap!!! Last fire almost destroyed a neighborhood!

4
Sharon Solomon Wolff
2d ago

Welcome to The Club. Luckily I don't think this has happened in Jackson Yet. However, as our Mayor had pointed out, "if you see construction taking place and you DO NOT SEE THE REQUIRED YELLOW CARD WHICH IS THE PERMIT, YOU SHOULD REPORT THIS ASAP. ALSO Just Yesterday in QUEENS, NY, There was a FIRE IN A HOME BASEMENT WHERE AN ILLEGAL ORTHODOX DAY CARE WAS AFFECTED. SO ORTHODOX IGNORING AND SKIRTING BUILDING CODES IS RAMPANT EVERYWHERE.

2
 

