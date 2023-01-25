Owner of Howell house issued numerous summonses after fire

While the cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear, police say the owners have been issued numerous summonses.

The fire began around 5 p.m. inside a home on Lanes Pond Road. It was initially believed that the fire was inside a Jewish community center, but officials confirmed the fire was in a private residence.

Howell township issued multiple summons to the owner for over-crowding, construction without a permit, and overall illegal uses.

No injuries were reported.

The Lakewood Scoop was the first to report this story. There is still no word on what caused the fire.