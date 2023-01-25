Off into the sunset: Bethel Fishing Center to close Saturday

SNUG HARBOR — For nearly three decades, the Bethel Fishing Center has been a Snug Harbor beacon — a place for anglers to load up on bait and grab a beer before launching.

The bar and grill has also been a place to listen to good music on weekend nights.

But on Saturday, the Snug Harbor institution will close its doors for a final time.

This isn’t a fish story. It’s a sad day for those who’ve called the Bethel Fishing Center a home away from home.

“Millie,” as owner Mildred Henry is called, said she’s closing the Bethel Fishing Center because of inflation and a slowdown in the number of fishermen using the center.

“It’s been tough over the past years,” Henry said. “We opened in the late nineties. We just got the deli and the bar opened a few years ago but it didn’t work out.”

“Fishing has slowed down a lot,” Henry continued. “It isn’t nearly as good now as when we bought it. That’s one of the reasons we are closing.”

Henry said she has a lot of memories from her time at the business. Her favorites are of early morning fishing tournaments.

“My best memories are when the tournaments came and we got to watch all the boats sitting out in the river just before the sun comes up. It’s something to see,” she said.

Henry hasn’t decided yet what to do with the store. But she is planning to visit family in Michigan and enjoy retirement.

While the postage stamp-sized business has served as a community center for Snug Harbor for nearly three decades, the Bethel Fishing Center’s number of followers on Facebook is even greater, topping thousands.

Many of those followers are now thanking Henry for operating the business for so many years.

“You probably won’t remember my name, but my friends and I spent many days fishing there last year,” Larry Lilley said in a Facebook post. “Going to try to get by Monday at lunchtime to wish you the best and our prayers are with you.”

“Millie loves this place”, said Donna McDilda, “She tried really hard to make it work.” McDilda said she often helped Henry out when she needed it.

As a tribute to Henry and the Bethel Fishing Center, the Dixie Dawgs, Smitty Smith, Tommy Bouch and Lennon Floyd will be performing a final show there Saturday starting at 8 p.m., according to post on the center’s Facebook page.

“There’s no cover so come out to support the club and these two fine ladies one last time,” Smith said in the post. “We expect to see as many people as can cram into the place.”

Smith said he and Bouch have been performing music at the Bethel Fishing Center “in one form or another” for many years.

“When I first started playing there there was only one outlet. You had to move the jukebox to plug in,” he said. “Millie has really upgraded the place.”

He described Saturday night’s concert as “our small way of saying, ‘Thanks for supporting us.’”

The Bethel Fishing Center is located in 172 Bethel Fishing Center Road, Hertford.