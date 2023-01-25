ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, NC

Off into the sunset: Bethel Fishing Center to close Saturday

By By John Foley Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFj1M_0kQjgh7L00

SNUG HARBOR — For nearly three decades, the Bethel Fishing Center has been a Snug Harbor beacon — a place for anglers to load up on bait and grab a beer before launching.

The bar and grill has also been a place to listen to good music on weekend nights.

But on Saturday, the Snug Harbor institution will close its doors for a final time.

This isn’t a fish story. It’s a sad day for those who’ve called the Bethel Fishing Center a home away from home.

“Millie,” as owner Mildred Henry is called, said she’s closing the Bethel Fishing Center because of inflation and a slowdown in the number of fishermen using the center.

“It’s been tough over the past years,” Henry said. “We opened in the late nineties. We just got the deli and the bar opened a few years ago but it didn’t work out.”

“Fishing has slowed down a lot,” Henry continued. “It isn’t nearly as good now as when we bought it. That’s one of the reasons we are closing.”

Henry said she has a lot of memories from her time at the business. Her favorites are of early morning fishing tournaments.

“My best memories are when the tournaments came and we got to watch all the boats sitting out in the river just before the sun comes up. It’s something to see,” she said.

Henry hasn’t decided yet what to do with the store. But she is planning to visit family in Michigan and enjoy retirement.

While the postage stamp-sized business has served as a community center for Snug Harbor for nearly three decades, the Bethel Fishing Center’s number of followers on Facebook is even greater, topping thousands.

Many of those followers are now thanking Henry for operating the business for so many years.

“You probably won’t remember my name, but my friends and I spent many days fishing there last year,” Larry Lilley said in a Facebook post. “Going to try to get by Monday at lunchtime to wish you the best and our prayers are with you.”

“Millie loves this place”, said Donna McDilda, “She tried really hard to make it work.” McDilda said she often helped Henry out when she needed it.

As a tribute to Henry and the Bethel Fishing Center, the Dixie Dawgs, Smitty Smith, Tommy Bouch and Lennon Floyd will be performing a final show there Saturday starting at 8 p.m., according to post on the center’s Facebook page.

“There’s no cover so come out to support the club and these two fine ladies one last time,” Smith said in the post. “We expect to see as many people as can cram into the place.”

Smith said he and Bouch have been performing music at the Bethel Fishing Center “in one form or another” for many years.

“When I first started playing there there was only one outlet. You had to move the jukebox to plug in,” he said. “Millie has really upgraded the place.”

He described Saturday night’s concert as “our small way of saying, ‘Thanks for supporting us.’”

The Bethel Fishing Center is located in 172 Bethel Fishing Center Road, Hertford.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Williamston to start construction at Moratoc Park

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the outdoor recreation lovers, Williamston is making it easier for you. Williamston is working on a $950,000 project that will connect the boat ramp at Moratoc Park to Skewarkee Trail and lead back into downtown. This project is a part of larger construction that the boardwalk has had over the […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Knights of Columbus to Host Upcoming Gigantic Yard Sale

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) will be holding their gigantic yard sale Feb. 2, 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the K of C hall located at 1125 Pine Tree Dr. in New Bern. The hall, storage building and tents will be stocked with bedding, furniture, tools, hardware, sporting goods, kitchen ware, books, toys, clothing, luggage, bikes, knick-knacks, glasses, shoes, electronics, bath and beauty items and holiday decorations.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue getting new place to train

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue will soon have a place to better train for emergencies. They currently train nearly three hours every day and do most of that training at the Chief Crawford Training Center in Kinston. “You have the tower that’s behind us and it has two burn […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Severe weather cancellations

Wednesday's potential for severe weather has some area schools canceling afterschool activities or releasing students early. Washington County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled. Craven County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled.
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26

The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New DMV plate agency in Hertford County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons

NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

2 wanted in Halifax County for stealing diesel fuel worth $5,000+

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted in Halifax County for stealing diesel fuel worth $5,000, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 1, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to the New Dixie Mart located at 1609 US-158 in Roanoke Rapids in reference to stolen diesel fuel.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
549
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy