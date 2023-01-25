Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Cryptocurrencies rise again; Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) lead within the TOP-10
Despite taking a considerable dip yesterday, cryptocurrencies reclaimed the bullish trend once again today. A high percentage of people believe that the decline was followed as a result of new policies for banks. Similarly, some believe that the decrease in price of US stocks resulted in a similar trend for cryptocurrencies as well. The correlation with US stocks further strengthened today as cryptocurrencies went back up due to the positive activity on the US stock exchange.
crypto-economy.com
Aptos (APT) Explodes More Than 135% in One Week
Aptos (APT), the native cryptocurrency of layer-1 blockchain Aptos, has boomed since the beginning of the new year. The token has outperformed crypto heavyweights like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), soaring more than 135% over the past seven days. The crypto market kicked off 2023 on a boisterous note after...
crypto-economy.com
Polygon (MATIC) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) in Daily Active Addresses
Daily active users (DAU) on Polygon have outperformed Ethereum increasing more than 20,000 addresses. Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) has claimed the top tenth position in the crypto market ousting Solana (SOL). Over the past couple of months, Polygon (MATIC) has been in the spotlight due to several reasons. Recently, the Polygon...
crypto-economy.com
Chainalysis Report: Blockchain Bandit’s $90M Stolen Funds Are on the Move
In an official report released by Chainalysis, it has been revealed that the Blockchain Bandits is currently moving funds. As per the report, it seems that for the first time in six years, funds were being transferred from the wallet of a prolific crypto thief. Sell Plans?. As the notorious...
crypto-economy.com
Cross-Chain Transactions are Now Available in Pudgy Penguins
There are now cross-chain transactions for Polygon, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum using Pudgy Penguins. As a way to improve the ease of use and network capability of the project, LayerZero is being used to expand its Ethereum blockchain. The concept of cross-chain NFTs is no longer a myth. The official...
Comments / 0