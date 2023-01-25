Read full article on original website
Ravenage announces March release date for Masterplan Tycoon
Masterplan Tycoon, a real-time strategy and resource management sim from developer Bureau Bravin, has just revealed that it will launch on March 9th, 2023. It will be available on Steam, where interested fans can play a demo today. Here’s the full release date trailer from publisher Ravenage Games:. Masterplan...
Retro roguelike Mega City Police announces Ravenage partnership
Mega City Police, an upcoming roguelike shooter and stylized throwback to RoboCop’s age of action movies, has just announced in a new tweet that solo developer Undreamed Games has officially partnered with renowned publisher Ravenage Games. Supported platforms, regions, and a release window have not been confirmed. However, today’s...
TSM announces second Apex Legends pro team
In a remarkable move, popular eSports team TSM has officially revealed that they’ve signed four new pro Apex Legends players, all of which are women. You can support the new teammates on Twitter: @ItzJaney, @BearSabz, @avuhlie, and @heyGuhRL. They have all consistently proven themselves among the most skilled and entertaining players in the game.
Project New World BlackLeg Update log & patch notes
Project New World has released its new Black Leg Update on January 26th, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
ESO The Season of the Dragon Celebration Event: Earn special reward boxes and increased drops
ESO’s latest in-game event, The Season of the Dragon Celebration, is live, bringing bonus rewards and new adventures. From now until Tuesday, February 7 at 10 AM EST, participate in the event to collect special Reward Boxes and benefit from increased drops to Daily Quests, Dungeons, and Trials throughout the Northern and Southern Elsweyr regions.
Anime Souls Simulator Update 2 log & patch notes
Anime Souls Simulator has released Update 2 on January 27th, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
When will Anime Showdown be free-to-play?
Roblox Anime Showdown is a fighting based experience developed by MelonRevenue for the platform. You will be playing as a character from one of the many well-known anime shows and mangas. As you jump into battle, you will need to utilize speed and decision making to defeat your opponents. If you’re light on Robux but want to play, we’ll tell you when you can expect the game to be free.
Pixel Piece Trello, Wiki, & Discord Links (January 2023)
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience created by the developers at WorldUp Studios. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Pixel Piece Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Roblox Pixel Piece Countdown
Roblox Pixel Piece is another One Piece themed game that will be releasing for the platform. In this experience, you will be able to sail the seas and visit the various islands that populate the region. As you do, you will be confronted with grueling challenges, enemies, raids, and dungeons to defeat! To help you on your adventure, make sure to locate powerful devil fruit that will give you mysterious powers. If you’re eagerly await the release of this game, we’ve got a countdown ticking down until the launch!
Psychological thriller game, Loretta, is coming to PC on February 16th
Loretta is an upcoming psychological thriller visual novel game developed by Yakov Butuzoff and published by Dangen Entertainment. In this game, the player will assume the role of an accomplice to the heroine’s crimes, guiding her through a nightmare that she has conjured up for herself. Recently, Dangen Entertainment...
Anime Showdown Trello, Wiki, & Discord Server (January 2023)
Roblox Anime Showdown is an experience created by the developers at MelonRevenue. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Anime Showdown Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Best Pixel Piece Races List – Race Buffs!
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the seas looking for adventure and participating in various challenges, raids, and dungeons. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If you want to know about the races in the game, we’ll tell you what they are in this guide.
Roblox hits new concurrent user milestone but immediately crashes
While Roblox’s stock continues to meander around the 30s, it appears the platform itself in terms of player base is still growing. On January 28th, 2023, Roblox reached a new unofficial milestone by hosting over 8,650,000 million concurrent users at one time as recorded by the site RoMonitor. Unfortunately for the platform, they couldn’t really handle the load. Soon after peaking, players started receiving 529 error codes and could not enter into games.
World of Warships Tokens of Friend-ship Event: Get coal and limited-time premium account access
Share the love in this new event from World of Warships. From now until February 17, active Steam World of Warcraft players can gift “Tokens of Friend-ships,” located in their inventory, to other players! If you’re friends activate these gifts, you both receive a little something in return!
Conradical Games gives Outbound Ghost update, explains Soul Stalker
The Outbound Ghost, a charming adventure RPG from indie developer Conradical Games, released late last year and was promptly tied up in severe legal issues. As a result, updates have been limited, and there’s been a lot of concern from Kickstarter backers. Rewards haven’t come through, and with the announcement of Soul Stalker, it seemed that The Outbound Ghost might have been cast aside.
How to get a sword in Pixel Piece
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the seas looking for adventure and participating in various challenges, raids, and dungeons. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. If you want to know where to get yourself a sword, we’ll tell you what you need to do.
Path of the Midnight Sun Review – An ambitious path to follow
Before anything can be said about Path of the Midnight Sun, the game’s humble beginnings have to be acknowledged. This indie title began life as a romhack for Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones created by the developer, and through a successful Kickstarter and a lot of hard work on their part it has evolved into something much bigger.
Roblox Anime Showdown Controls
Roblox Anime Showdown is a fighting based experience developed by MelonRevenue for the platform. You will be playing as a character from one of the many well-known anime shows and mangas. As you jump into battle, you will need to utilize speed and decision making to defeat your opponents. If you want to be the best, you will need to know the controls, which we will show you in this guide.
Pixel Piece Codes [RELEASE] (January 2023)
Roblox Pixel Piece is an experience developed by WorldUp Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. Sail the seas looking for adventure and participating in various challenges, raids, and dungeons. Try and locate powerful Devil Fruits that will give you abilities that you can use to slay enemies. See if you can become the ultimate pirate and rule the seas!
Destiny 2 reveals Festival of the Lost Armor 2023 and new updates
In a new TWAB post, Destiny 2 has just announced the two sets that fans can vote on for Festival of the Lost Armor 2023, featuring a single “creepy crawlies” theme. This year, there’s only one theme with two different interpretations, in the interest of keeping all fans satisfied. Players will be able to vote between “spooky spider style” and “bone-chilling beetle body”.
