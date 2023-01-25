Bison looking to Hawks for an opportunity to get back on track. At the halfway point of conference play, the Bison men’s basketball team is currently tied for third with Western Illinois in the Summit League with a 5-4 record. Following a discouraging week where the Bison dropped two home games to Oral Roberts and Kansas City, the Fighting Hawks from the University of North Dakota will make the 75-mile trip south to Fargo. The Herd has had the Hawks number in recent years, winning nine of the last eleven matchups including a 71-49 thrashing on December 30 that ignited a 5-game winning streak.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO