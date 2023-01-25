Read full article on original website
Bison men’s basketball welcomes Fighting Hawks to Fargo for Friday night showdown
Bison looking to Hawks for an opportunity to get back on track. At the halfway point of conference play, the Bison men’s basketball team is currently tied for third with Western Illinois in the Summit League with a 5-4 record. Following a discouraging week where the Bison dropped two home games to Oral Roberts and Kansas City, the Fighting Hawks from the University of North Dakota will make the 75-mile trip south to Fargo. The Herd has had the Hawks number in recent years, winning nine of the last eleven matchups including a 71-49 thrashing on December 30 that ignited a 5-game winning streak.
NDSU students celebrate the Lunar New Year
On Saturday, Jan. 21, NDSU’s Asian Student Organization hosted their second annual Lunar New Year event. The Lunar New Year event celebrates the coming of spring and the new year based on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The event is important to many different ethnic groups’ long standing traditions celebrating with family and friends. This year’s Lunar New Year welcomes the year of the rabbit, based on the 12 Chinese Zodiac system that runs on a cycle.
