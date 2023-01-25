ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ndsuspectrum.com

NDSU Bookstore gets a new cover

The NDSU Bookstore continues its renovation with changes aimed at making the space more welcoming and navigable. According to Kimberly Anvinson, the NDSU Bookstore Director, the first part of the construction is complete and of all the changes, lighting is their “top priority.” The new design is brighter resulting in the space to feel more open and exciting.
valleynewslive.com

NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year. The cuts that were announced will impact...
FARGO, ND
ndsuspectrum.com

NDSU students celebrate the Lunar New Year

On Saturday, Jan. 21, NDSU’s Asian Student Organization hosted their second annual Lunar New Year event. The Lunar New Year event celebrates the coming of spring and the new year based on the traditional Chinese lunisolar calendar. The event is important to many different ethnic groups’ long standing traditions celebrating with family and friends. This year’s Lunar New Year welcomes the year of the rabbit, based on the 12 Chinese Zodiac system that runs on a cycle.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…

Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
FARGO, ND
underdogdynasty.com

North Dakota State Loses Several Key Pieces to Transfer Portal

The 2023 offseason has been uncharted territory so far for perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Not only are the Bison coming off a championship loss for the first time in their illustrious history since moving to Division I, but they are also seeing a side of the transfer portal that they aren’t used to.
FARGO, ND
ndsuspectrum.com

Bison men’s basketball welcomes Fighting Hawks to Fargo for Friday night showdown

Bison looking to Hawks for an opportunity to get back on track. At the halfway point of conference play, the Bison men’s basketball team is currently tied for third with Western Illinois in the Summit League with a 5-4 record. Following a discouraging week where the Bison dropped two home games to Oral Roberts and Kansas City, the Fighting Hawks from the University of North Dakota will make the 75-mile trip south to Fargo. The Herd has had the Hawks number in recent years, winning nine of the last eleven matchups including a 71-49 thrashing on December 30 that ignited a 5-game winning streak.
GRAND FORKS, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
FARGO, ND
rjbroadcasting.com

Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen

Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
FERTILE, MN
kvrr.com

Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
CASS COUNTY, ND

