whopam.com
Man arrested for DUI following head-on injury wreck
Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in an accident Friday night near West Seventh Street and Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail. The collision report from HPD says 64-year old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was attempting to make a...
WSMV
Injuries reported in head-on Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said multiple people were injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Clarksville. Officers responded to the crash at Wilma Rudolph Road near Applebee’s at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. As of Friday night, the status of those injured in the crash was unknown. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Hopkinsville Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin.
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
Evansville Police charge two Dollar General employees with theft
(WEHT) - Two Evansville Dollar General employees have been arrested and charged with theft after allegedly swapping price tags on merchandise.
14news.com
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
POLICE: Felon caught in Owensboro with drugs, handgun
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is behind bars again after police say he was driving around the city with drugs and a gun inside the car. Late Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over a car near East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road for running through a stop sign. The […]
wevv.com
Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty
It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
WLKY.com
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Diamond Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue. They say that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. Police say while they were speaking with one of the involved drivers, Timothy Lynch, they smelled...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
whopam.com
Woman, child injured in Madisonville accident
A woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at Brown Road and Sunrise Drive in Madisonville. It happened about 5 a.m. and Madisonville police identifies the drivers as 38-year old Olivia Rigney of Madisonville and 34-year old Joshua Everly of Owensboro. Rigney and a nine-year-old passenger...
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to investigate an attack that happened at an apartment on North Seventh Avenue back on Jan. 5.
WBKO
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
wevv.com
Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County
Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
14news.com
Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
