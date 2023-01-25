ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

whopam.com

Man arrested for DUI following head-on injury wreck

Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in an accident Friday night near West Seventh Street and Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail. The collision report from HPD says 64-year old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was attempting to make a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Injuries reported in head-on Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said multiple people were injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Clarksville. Officers responded to the crash at Wilma Rudolph Road near Applebee’s at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. As of Friday night, the status of those injured in the crash was unknown. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Hopkinsville Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Felon caught in Owensboro with drugs, handgun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is behind bars again after police say he was driving around the city with drugs and a gun inside the car. Late Wednesday night, a Kentucky State Police Trooper pulled over a car near East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road for running through a stop sign. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty

It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Woman, child injured in Madisonville accident

A woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at Brown Road and Sunrise Drive in Madisonville. It happened about 5 a.m. and Madisonville police identifies the drivers as 38-year old Olivia Rigney of Madisonville and 34-year old Joshua Everly of Owensboro. Rigney and a nine-year-old passenger...
MADISONVILLE, KY
WBKO

Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County

Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD attempting to locate missing woman

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim

Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

