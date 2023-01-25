CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said multiple people were injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Clarksville. Officers responded to the crash at Wilma Rudolph Road near Applebee’s at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. As of Friday night, the status of those injured in the crash was unknown. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO