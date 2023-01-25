ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

‘RHOSLC': Everything We Know so Far About a Shah-Less Season 4

A year of legal woes, mysterious black eyes, cousin wars, and even more plagued The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3. The newer Housewives show ended the season in January 2023, and part 1 of the show’s reunion airs on Wednesday, January 25. While we haven’t seen just how explosive the reunion will be, Bravo fans already have their eyes on what’s ahead for the next season.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death

An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
RadarOnline

Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know

It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
Distractify

Hollywood Legend Sônia Braga Has a Complicated Love Life — Including Two Ex-Husbands

Sometimes, all we need is a little romance, laughter, and of course, modern-day sniper pirates. Just combine Call of Duty with your favorite rom-com and you get Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, soon-to-be husband and wife. While Shotgun Wedding’s entire cast is impressive, we can’t help but appreciate Sônia Braga’s turn as Renata, Darcy’s mother.
Distractify

Is Thierry Married? Why He Threw Shade at Alexia Echevarria

As many already know, The Real Housewives of Miami cast has a lengthy history. During its first four seasons on Bravo, we witnessed Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochenstein, and Marysol Patton’s shady interactions. Since the series returned from its eight-year hiatus, not much has changed.
Distractify

Suki Waterhouse's Dating History: Inside the 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Star's Love Life

Back when English actress-model-singer Suki Waterhouse hit the scene in the early 2010s, everyone confused her name with the fictional True Blood character Sookie Stackhouse. Today, no one confuses the Daisy Jones & the Six star with anyone, as she's carved a successful path in Hollywood with appearances in big films like 2015's The Divergent Series: Insurgent and indies like 2016's The Bad Batch.
Distractify

Taylor Swift Previously Teased Having a Koi Fish Pond in Her Living Room

Last night we met Taylor Swift at midnight for the premiere of her music video "Lavender Haze" off her album Midnights. We were invited into her enchanting dream-like world, filled with lavender fields, purple pools, and her hottie weatherman love interest, played by trans model and artist Laith Ashley. Article...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy