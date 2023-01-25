Read full article on original website
‘RHOSLC': Everything We Know so Far About a Shah-Less Season 4
A year of legal woes, mysterious black eyes, cousin wars, and even more plagued The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3. The newer Housewives show ended the season in January 2023, and part 1 of the show’s reunion airs on Wednesday, January 25. While we haven’t seen just how explosive the reunion will be, Bravo fans already have their eyes on what’s ahead for the next season.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death
An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
Who Is T.I.'s Son, King? The Hip-Hop Heir's Criminal Record Explained
The only thing harder than being a child star is being the child of a star according to T.I.’s son, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III. The now 18-year-old rap heir made his network television debut more than a decade ago on VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
Meghan and Tina From ‘1000-Lb Best Friends Explain Why They Really Live Together
TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends is far more than a show about weight loss. Friends Vanessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Tina Arnold lean on each other for various moments, from mental health issues to financial struggles. Article continues below advertisement. In Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, Meghan...
Brad Goreski Has Acquired a Sizable Net Worth Working in Entertainment and Fashion
Reality TV star and fashion aficionado Brad Goreski has come quite far in his career. Brad started as an intern for Vogue and W magazines. He paid his dues and eventually landed a staff position at the Vogue West Coast office. From there, Brad prospered and made life-changing connections in...
Hollywood Legend Sônia Braga Has a Complicated Love Life — Including Two Ex-Husbands
Sometimes, all we need is a little romance, laughter, and of course, modern-day sniper pirates. Just combine Call of Duty with your favorite rom-com and you get Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, soon-to-be husband and wife. While Shotgun Wedding’s entire cast is impressive, we can’t help but appreciate Sônia Braga’s turn as Renata, Darcy’s mother.
Skylar's Mom Worries Nathan Will Trigger Her Daughter to Relapse on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Red flags, anyone? In Season 4 of Love After Lockup, fans have taken a special interest in Nathan and Skylar, a couple that just seems all wrong for each other. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 27 episode, Skylar's family worries that her past drug use could come back with Nathan in her life.
Is Thierry Married? Why He Threw Shade at Alexia Echevarria
As many already know, The Real Housewives of Miami cast has a lengthy history. During its first four seasons on Bravo, we witnessed Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochenstein, and Marysol Patton’s shady interactions. Since the series returned from its eight-year hiatus, not much has changed.
Suki Waterhouse's Dating History: Inside the 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Star's Love Life
Back when English actress-model-singer Suki Waterhouse hit the scene in the early 2010s, everyone confused her name with the fictional True Blood character Sookie Stackhouse. Today, no one confuses the Daisy Jones & the Six star with anyone, as she's carved a successful path in Hollywood with appearances in big films like 2015's The Divergent Series: Insurgent and indies like 2016's The Bad Batch.
Oh! My! Gawd! Maggie Wheeler a.k.a Janice Revealed an Alternate 'Friends' Storyline (EXCLUSIVE)
There’s no line more memorable in Friends than “Oh. My. Gawd,” delivered by the one and only Janice Litman-Goralnik née Hosenstein. Portrayed by Maggie Wheeler, Janice became a feminist icon as a woman who is unafraid to be herself while dating the hilarious Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).
'The Real Friends of WeHo' Star Joey Zauzig's Main Squeeze Is an Investment Aficionado
MTV is pulling out all the stops for its new series, The Real Friends of WeHo. The show is set to highlight the personal and professional lives of LGBTQIA+ influencers, celebrities, and business people including Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Todrick Hall, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig,. While...
Crystal Reed Previously Dated Her 'Teen Wolf' Co-Star — Is She Dating Anyone Now?
Allison Argent has returned from the dead in Teen Wolf: The Movie and fans of the franchise couldn’t be happier. Played by Gotham actress Crystal Reed, the character was previously killed off of the MTV series. Upon her return, fans are dying to know more about her dating life....
Taylor Swift Previously Teased Having a Koi Fish Pond in Her Living Room
Last night we met Taylor Swift at midnight for the premiere of her music video "Lavender Haze" off her album Midnights. We were invited into her enchanting dream-like world, filled with lavender fields, purple pools, and her hottie weatherman love interest, played by trans model and artist Laith Ashley. Article...
Everyone Is Hating on Mindy Kaling and Not Just for 'Velma' — We Dig Into the Controversy
Of all the celebrities in recent years that tend to be divisive, Mindy Kaling has come out on top as of late. Thanks to the poorly received Velma series on HBO Max, as well as various small incidents throughout the years, Velma seems to be the straw that’s breaking the camel’s back when it comes to fans’ love for Mindy.
Is Elle King Married? She and Fiancé Dan Tooker Seem Like a Match Made in Heaven
It goes without saying that Elle King has taken the music world by storm at this point. Her infectious hit 2015 track "Ex's & Oh's" made her a bonafide star, and in the years since Elle has gone on to deliver a slew of other fan-favorite tracks which have proven her versatility and staying power in the industry.
