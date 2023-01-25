ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Rock Hill boys fend off furious Prosper comeback; Lady Eagles roll in rivalry rematch

With each fourth-quarter possession, the cheers and chants grew louder inside the Prosper boys basketball team's gymnasium — and for good reason. The Eagles played catch-up all game long opposite city rival Rock Hill, trailing by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter before mounting a dizzying rally that saw the team creep to within two points late in the contest.
PROSPER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LINEBACKER: Johnnie Ingram, senior, Plano West

Ingram was the heartbeat of the Wolves’ defense, earning a spot on the all-district first team after leading all of 6-6A in tackles with 103 during his senior campaign. Ingram had a knack for generating turnovers as well, forcing five fumbles and recovering three to along with one interception, six sacks and a blocked field goal on special teams.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

RUNNING BACK: Dennis Moody, junior, Frisco Reedy

The Lions won their first 12 games of the season, capturing the 6-5A Division I championship along the way and Moody was one of the catalysts. The district offensive most valuable player had 242 carries for 1,693 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added 18 catches for 263 yards and a pair of scores.
WFAA

Aledo football coaching icon Tim Buchanan is calling it a career

ALEDO, Texas — One of the most decorated high school football coaches in Texas is calling it a career. Aledo's Tim Buchanan, an eight-time state champion, announced Friday he plans to retire at the end of the school year after having been the driving force behind the Bearcats' record-setting program for three decades.
ALEDO, TX
247Sports

TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

DEFENSIVE BACK: Tony-Louis Nkuba, junior, Lewisville

The Farmers had a top-tier secondary and Nkuba was one of the anchors in the back end. Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, Nkuba was a ball hawk with seven interceptions on the season to go along with 24 tackles, nine pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one touchdown.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill ISD police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school. Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran. She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk

DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers

A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant. 
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy