starlocalmedia.com
Rock Hill boys fend off furious Prosper comeback; Lady Eagles roll in rivalry rematch
With each fourth-quarter possession, the cheers and chants grew louder inside the Prosper boys basketball team's gymnasium — and for good reason. The Eagles played catch-up all game long opposite city rival Rock Hill, trailing by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter before mounting a dizzying rally that saw the team creep to within two points late in the contest.
starlocalmedia.com
Fear the Spear: Freshman Dakari Spear continuing family’s hoops legacy at The Colony
When Dakari Spear stepped on the court for the first time for The Colony boys basketball team, he began his quest to carry on a family legacy that had been started by his brother, Kahliel, and sister, Jewel. Jewel engineered one of the greatest runs in the history of the...
starlocalmedia.com
LINEBACKER: Johnnie Ingram, senior, Plano West
Ingram was the heartbeat of the Wolves’ defense, earning a spot on the all-district first team after leading all of 6-6A in tackles with 103 during his senior campaign. Ingram had a knack for generating turnovers as well, forcing five fumbles and recovering three to along with one interception, six sacks and a blocked field goal on special teams.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw earns Star Local Media All-Area Team Offensive Player of the Year
This season brought in big change for the Coppell Cowboys, especially at the top. Former Wichita Falls head coach Antonio Wiley was hired last February to take over as Coppell head coach for Mike DeWitt, who finished with the most number of wins in program history (54). But one thing...
starlocalmedia.com
RUNNING BACK: Dennis Moody, junior, Frisco Reedy
The Lions won their first 12 games of the season, capturing the 6-5A Division I championship along the way and Moody was one of the catalysts. The district offensive most valuable player had 242 carries for 1,693 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added 18 catches for 263 yards and a pair of scores.
Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt to become new A&M Consolidated head football coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Prosper head football coach Brandon Schmidt has been recommended to become the next campus athletic coordinator and head football coach for A&M Consolidated, according to a press release from College Station ISD. The recommendation was made by College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic...
WFAA
Aledo football coaching icon Tim Buchanan is calling it a career
ALEDO, Texas — One of the most decorated high school football coaches in Texas is calling it a career. Aledo's Tim Buchanan, an eight-time state champion, announced Friday he plans to retire at the end of the school year after having been the driving force behind the Bearcats' record-setting program for three decades.
247Sports
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
starlocalmedia.com
DEFENSIVE BACK: Tony-Louis Nkuba, junior, Lewisville
The Farmers had a top-tier secondary and Nkuba was one of the anchors in the back end. Named to the 6-6A all-district first team, Nkuba was a ball hawk with seven interceptions on the season to go along with 24 tackles, nine pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one touchdown.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school. Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran. She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her...
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
fox4news.com
Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk
DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Business Briefs: ribbon cuttings, median home prices in Frisco reach $700K and more
The Frisco Chamber of Commerce has scheduled ribbon cuttings for the week of Jan. 29. A ceremony for Shield AI is slated for 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at 16240 Gateway Path No. 100.
