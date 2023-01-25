Kerry “Monk” Lee Wiley, age 65, of Lula, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Wiley was the son of the late A.W. and Versie Wiley. He retired from Hall County School System and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved to joke. In his younger days, Monk loved team roping and anything with a motor and wheels. In his later years, he enjoyed crossfitting with his kids and playing with his grandson. On Friday nights, you could find Monk playing cards with his brothers and friends. Mondays were always reserved for the “junk sale”.

