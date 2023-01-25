Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
accesswdun.com
Broad Street from E.E. Butler Parkway to Henry Road Way closed for maintenance
The City of Gainesville announced Wednesday evening that Broad Street from E.E. Butler Parkway to Henry Ward Way will be closed until further notice. The area was officially closed to traffic at 6:30 p.m. According to the city, Gainesville Water Resources is working to address an emergency sewer repair near the Hall County Courthouse.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in house fire in Gainesville
No injuries were reported after a fire Wednesday afternoon at a home on Harmony Church Road in Gainesville. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews responded at about 1:15 p.m. to the fire at a home in the 3700 block of the roadway. Flames and smoke...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
Deputies: 2 suspects force their way into Hall County home looking for someone, package
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after Hall County Sheriff officials accused them of breaking into a Gainesville home. Deputies said they received reports of a home invasion that occurred at a home on Dennis Drive off Mountain View Road the night of Jan. 18th. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash
The University of Georgia says a football recruiting assistant should not have been in the possession of a luxury SUV rented by the university when she was involved in a crash that killed a football player.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Commission approves self-storage facility on McEver Road
The Hall County Commission unanimously approved Thursday night a rezoning for a self-storage facility on McEver Road. The 11.36-acre tract, located between McEver Road and Pleasant Hill Road, will feature three two-story self-storage buildings. Each building will be about 24,000 square feet. They will include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Monday morning fire destroys Flowery Branch shop
An fire broke out at a shop off of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch in the morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23 and destroyed the structure. Firefighters with Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a call about a fire around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'
The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes as new Whataburger opens in metro Atlanta this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning of traffic delays before the popular burger chain Whataburger opens its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with the dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Commission approves funds for sidewalks near Highway 29
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has approved a $1 million contract to install sidewalks from some residential neighborhoods to Highway 29 between Lilburn and Lawrenceville. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the project is funded by the special purpose local option sales tax from 2014 and 2017.
A new medical office park is coming to Gainesville. Here’s what you need to know
GAINESVILLE — Northern Gainesville and Hall County residents will have access to top-quality healthcare services closer to home, thanks to the Northeast Georgia Health System plans for a new medical office park. The 44-acre park, located along Highway 60, will be called Thompson Bridge Medical Park and will feature...
accesswdun.com
Joe Bob Ham
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Joe Bob Ham, age 67, of Dacula, who passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Mr. Ham was born in Jacksonville, Florida, a son to Mrs. Sara Ham of Newnan and the late Harold Ham. Joe was a computer engineer and he was a large contributor to the IBM community leaving behind a career's worth of trained engineers and other professionals he helped along the way. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed stargazing, grilling, bird watching and playing with his grandchildren in his spare time.
Lanes reopen on I-75 in Atlanta after several cars crashed causing closure
ATLANTA, Ga. — A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 North closed all lanes for about 50 minutes Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. north of Mt. Paran Road (exit 256). There are multiple Atlanta police cars, an ambulance, a Georgia State trooper vehicle, and a fire truck...
accesswdun.com
Kerry “Monk” Lee Wiley
Kerry “Monk” Lee Wiley, age 65, of Lula, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Wiley was the son of the late A.W. and Versie Wiley. He retired from Hall County School System and was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved to joke. In his younger days, Monk loved team roping and anything with a motor and wheels. In his later years, he enjoyed crossfitting with his kids and playing with his grandson. On Friday nights, you could find Monk playing cards with his brothers and friends. Mondays were always reserved for the “junk sale”.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple crashes shut down I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A series of crashes have shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for hours in DeKalb County. Officials say the first crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the I-20 at Columbia Road, which is before the interstate's exit to I-285. While agents were on...
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
Instructor and student on training flight when plane landed on Gwinnett interstate
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning new information about a plane that made an emergency landing on a Gwinnett interstate during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has learned that a flight instructor and student were on board a training flight when...
atlantanewsfirst.com
18-year-old woman shot while sitting in car in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta late Friday evening. Police responded to the 3600 block of Cascade Park Road after reports of a person who was shot around 10:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the woman with a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the woman was a passenger in a car near the 1200 block of Niskey Lake Road when shots rang out.
