Channel 3000
Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck in Janesville, State Patrol says
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- One person died when the car they were driving crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The crash happened just before 7:10 p.m. on the southbound interstate near the East Racine Street interchange. In a...
CBS 58
Multi-vehicle crash in Rock County leaves 1 dead and 21 injured
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash in Rock County has left one dead and multiple injured. Police say the crash involved 21 injuries. All lanes of I-39/90 are now open in both directions. Police say initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. The crash happened at 12:31...
I-94 reopened after crash involving as many as 20 vehicles near IL/WI border, ISP says
All closures have concluded and I-94 westbound has reopened, according to state police.
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit was shut down for hours after a crash that involved up to 50 vehicles.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Rock County: Car slams into semi, man dead
JANESVILLE, Wis. - One person died in a crash on I-39 southbound at MM 175 in Rock County Friday night, Jan. 27. Officials said a car was traveling southbound on I-39 around 7 p.m. The car was near mile marker 175.4 when it struck the rear of a semi-trailer. The...
Channel 3000
SB US Highway 14 reopened south of Beltline following crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 have reopened south of the Madison Beltline Friday night following an earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. As of 8:50 p.m., the scene was cleared. A WisDOT traffic camera...
nbc15.com
Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash
Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
Massive crash shuts traffic on I-39/I-90 near Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A massive multi-vehicle crash on snowy Interstate 90 has snarled traffic for hours, officials said Friday. Estimates by the Wisconsin State Patrol said 40 to 50 cars were involved. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police are working on several multi-vehicle accidents in the area, resulting from a crash that […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
wlip.com
Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
Channel 3000
State Patrol: 21 hurt amid 85-vehicle pileup that shut down I-39/90 in Rock County for much of Friday
BELOIT, Wis. -- An 85-vehicle pileup on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit Friday afternoon left 21 people hurt and shuttered the busy highway for much of the day, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. In a news release Friday night, the agency said the 21 people who were hurt in...
nbc15.com
Telephone pole crash left nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning after a car crashed into a telephone pole on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a telephone pole near Monroe Street and Gilmore Street, according to Dane County Dispatch.
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Goes Wrong Way on I-39 Leading to a Deadly Head-On Three Vehicle Crash
Illinois State Police say they responded Monday morning to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in the southbound lane of I-39. The preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year old John Danuk of Davis Junction was traveling northbound on Interstate 39. For unknown reasons, Danuk exited the roadway to the left, entered the southbound lanes of traffic, and struck a volkwagon being operated by 52-year-old David Henke of Janesville, Wisconsin head-on.
Channel 3000
Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
CBS 58
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C in the town of Jefferson. Preliminary investigation at the scene found the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound...
Channel 3000
Highway 12/18 reopened west of Cambridge after crash
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. -- U.S. Highway 12/18 has reopened at Clear View Road west of Cambridge Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said the crash was reported around 5:25 p.m. Callers reported two vehicles were involved, the dispatcher said; it's unclear...
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
