Rice Lake, WI

Police Log: Gunshot wound; car fire

Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

The police dispatch center receives several hundred calls weekly. The small sampling below shows their diversity.

Monday, Jan. 16

7:49 a.m. Caller from MMC ER is reporting a gunshot wound. Male subject is the patient, wound is to the left hand. This was accidental and occurred at his residence. Man is at the ER now. 8:14 a.m. Everything is 10-2; it was accidental. 29¾ Ave., Rice Lake.

8:49 a.m. Caller says he is en route from Baldwin for a milk truck that slid into the ditch. The bumper is even with the shoulder. They believe they will need to close the road to get it out. 9:12 a.m. Tow company still has a 45-minute ETA. 9:12 a.m. Town is salting. 9:26 a.m. The town is going to block off the road and they will call if there is any damage to the milk truck. 24th Ave. & 13th St., Rice Lake.

12:37 p.m. Caller says sister’s vehicle is on fire. No one inside. Close to other vehicles. Other subject is outside with a fire extinguisher. 12:39 p.m. Sounds like they were able to extinguish the fire but the inside is still smoking. Caller stated it was leaking gas a week ago and when they went to start it today it caught fire. 12:47 p.m. Engine 3 advised no further problems. They will be returning. Humbird St., Rice Lake.

9:11 p.m. Man advised he spun out on 19th Street, went into on-coming traffic, but got himself turned around. He stated he is shaken up. He is not injured and will continue driving. He was told to pull over and turn his flashers on if he needed to gather himself before continuing. Cameron.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

6:35 p.m. Caller says he can’t find his 9-year-old son. He came home from school but went outside to play before his mom was suppose to pick him up at 5. Advised that he never came home, mom doesn’t have him either. They both drove around town and were not able to find him. 6:47 p.m. In contact with boy. 6:51 p.m. Boy is back with his dad. Marshall St., Rice Lake.

9:54 p.m. Caller says her mother is missing her wallet, checkbook and phone and believes it was stolen out of her purse today when she walked to the post office and left her residence unlocked. Nothing else is believed to be missing from the residence, and they retraced her steps and do not believe the items were somehow misplaced. 10:10 p.m. All of the items were located inside the residence. Logan Ave., Turtle Lake.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

6:41 p.m. Caller says she had some items stolen from her mailbox. She will call back tomorrow when she is available to make a report. Knapp St., Rice Lake.

Thursday, Jan. 19

5:59 a.m. Caller wants an officer to stand by because he and his girlfriend are not getting along. 6:23 a.m. They will be separated for the day. She will come get her stuff later. Dallas St., Chetek.

11:55 a.m. Received a report of someone plowing the snow from the parking lot out into the road. 12:03 p.m. Checked the lot —no plow around. 12:07 p.m. Spoke with the complainant, who identified the man plowing. Will make contact with him. Wesley Dr., Rice Lake.

12:30 p.m. Caller says all of the clothes they had washing at the laundromat were stolen. They are across the street. 12:39 p.m. Will follow up with the owner to get video. S. Main St., Rice Lake.

9:45 p.m. Someone in a red truck is doing donuts in the parking lot. 9:59 p.m. No locate. West Ave., Rice Lake.

Friday, Jan. 20

1:16 p.m. Caller says that she does not feel safe in her home. She has left her husband and her son at the residence and is currently staying in Barron while she figures out her next steps. Caller stated she plans on getting a restraining order against husband, but until then she would like to speak to an officer about meeting her at the residence at retrieving some of her belongings and possibly her adult son as well. 1:36 p.m. Spoke to caller, who will be going to apply for a TRO. She will be calling back when she is ready to meet an officer at the residence. 5:14 p.m. Will be meeting caller to go get her property from the residence. 6:59 p.m. Caller was able to get her belongings. Husband was served the TRO. Violet St., Almena.

2:01 p.m. Humane society took an anonymous report of some horses that are not being taken care of. Advised the owner does not live there. Report was that the horses are not getting food or water and have to eat snow. Ridgeland.

4:42 p.m. Caller wanted to report his wife missing. She got a TRO against him. He is not aware. He was told someone would call him. Violet St., Almena.

Saturday, Jan. 21

3:17 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department had a residential armed robbery today around 12:21 a.m. where suspects pistol whipped one or two victims and stole a white PlayStation 5. Suspects had a black handgun with extended magazine. If located stop, hold and advise. Chippewa County.

9:49 a.m. Two snowmobilers with a sunken snowmobile. They are in the water/bog area standing chest deep. Caller is concerned for their safety. 10:04 a.m. The caller said that the riders were able to remove the sled and took off. Kern Ave. & Moon Lake Dr., Rice Lake.

4:54 p.m. Caller at resort says a snowmobile went under the ice about 25 yards from shore. Driver is off and is with friends on the ice. It appears he is fine. 5:46 p.m. Was given a citation and is given 30 days to retrieve the snowmobile out of the water but is in the process of getting it removed tonight. 24½ & 25th St., Chetek.

6:08 p.m. Caller says she rolled her Jeep on 27th Street south of 16th Avenue. She is not injured. Vehicle is on its top and she requested a wrecker. Rice Lake.

8 p.m. Caller says she believes her husband had taken about 30 or more of her Vicodin that is prescribed to her for chronic knee pain. She advised she took some on Wednesday and when she went to take more today the bottle was half gone and her husband is the only one with access. When she confronted him, he took off in their vehicle and has not returned since. She stated that she does not want him to return either. 8:36 p.m. Caller just does not want to be held responsible if he was found with the pills. She will be taking further steps to ensure he cannot get to them any longer and just wants this logged. 12½ Ave., Cameron.

Sunday, Jan. 22

4:06 p.m. Caller is in the alley between Second and Third streets with his Jeep. Tires were slashed. He advised they were probably slashed at his residence. He suspects it was done by a neighbor. Barron.

4:48 p.m. Caller says her mail is still going to her ex’s. He has opened some mail including medical test results and posted the info online. Marshall St., Rice Lake.

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
