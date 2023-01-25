Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple changing App Store prices in the UK and several other countries
Apple announced on Friday that it will soon change App Store prices in multiple countries, including Colombia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The price increases will take effect on both App Store apps and in-app purchases starting in February. App Store prices getting more expensive in some countries. As...
9to5Mac
Apple adjusts trade-in values: Mac values go up, iPhone values go down
Apple has once again adjusted the trade-in prices for many of its devices. The company does this every so often in response to market values and the release of new products. This time, Apple has adjusted trade-in prices for the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, while iPad trade-in values have remained the same.
Honda Makes a Major Move to Take On Tesla, Ford
Honda plans to start an electric vehicle division to compete with U.S. and Chinese EV makers.
CNET
IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs
IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
China claims COVID-19 deaths cut in half during Lunar New Year period
China on Saturday reported its death toll from COVID-19 fell by 50% last week even as the country celebrated the Lunar New Year with loosened restrictions.
9to5Mac
Apple execs share in-depth details on creating the M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro in new interview
Sitting down with pro videographer, photographer, and YouTuber Tyler Stalman, two of Apple’s executives have shared an in-depth look into the process of creating the 2023 MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple Silicon. Tyler was able to spend over half an hour with Apple’s VP...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch is now the ‘official wearable’ of the World Surf League, its first such endorsement
The Apple Watch is set to make a splash throughout the World Surf League’s season this year. The WSL has announced that the Apple Watch is now “the official wearable equipment” of the league, and there’s a new WSL Surfer app that will “provide athletes with key information in real-time.”
9to5Mac
Watch iFixit tear down the new MacBook Pro and test Apple’s official repair guides
IFixit is well known for taking apart just about every new Apple product, as the company specializes in providing guides to third-party repairs. However, this time, iFixit decided to test the official Apple repair guides by taking apart the new 2023 MacBook Pro that was just released. Is Apple’s repair...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry
Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
Brands Underline ‘Renewed Commitment’ to Pakistan Accord
Many garment workers are toiling away in the fashion supply chain without their governments giving much thought to safety. Following the expiration of the Bangladesh Accord, the legally binding International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry was formed by joint stakeholders in December 2021. Amid continued campaigning, another binding agreement — The Pakistan Accord on Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry — was formed last December to extend protections to Pakistan.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection On Monday, brands such as Bestseller,...
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
Motley Fool
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Apple halts work on its custom Wi-Fi chip to prioritize 3nm Apple Silicon engineering
Apple is halting the development of its own custom Wi-Fi chip in an effort to direct more attention to Apple Silicon processors. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the “slowdown of processor upgrades” is a concern for Apple. Therefore, it wants to devote more resources to the development of 3-nanometer chips for Apple Silicon products.
Inflation Finally Slows and 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Look Like Big 2023 Winners
These seven solid dividend-paying stocks could benefit and do well in a period of declining inflation and perhaps disinflation, making them great ideas now for investors worried about the potential for a recession this year.
9to5Mac
Activation Lock is a great feature, but needs a rethink as 2020 Macs are turned into landfill
Activation Lock is condemning even 2020 Macs to a future as spare parts and landfill, by making it impossible for them to be restored to use. To be fair to Apple, the technology is only part of the problem – the other half is corporate policy in many companies that issue MacBooks to their employees – but it is an issue that only the Cupertino company can solve …
US News and World Report
Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
9to5Mac
Poll: What is the best front-facing camera solution for the iPad?
In 2018, Apple redesigned the iPad Pro, and customers, including myself, were in awe of this beautiful piece of hardware. It was the first time Apple left the classic, Steve Jobs envisioned-designed, and gave us something completely different. A near-bezel-less design, with FaceID, a 120Hz ProMotion display, rear pin connectors for accessories, a new magnetically attaching Apple Pencil, and just amazing power for such a slim and clean device.
Here are the security keys Apple recommends for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
The main new feature that arrived with iOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 is support for physical security keys. For those that want to take security up a notch, you’ll need to pick up at least two hardware keys, but which ones to choose? Here are the security keys Apple recommends for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
