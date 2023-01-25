ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow and Josh Allen top NFL quotes of the week

By ESPN.com
 3 days ago

Joe Burrow trolls like a champion and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"Better send those refunds."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, after his team's win over the Buffalo Bills , trolling Bills fans who had bought tickets to the potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs

"He's a fiery competitor. He wants the ball. ... We couldn't get him the ball tonight. ... We're going to have to learn from it."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen , on his tense sideline interaction with wide receiver Stefon Diggs

"I was just trying to be a little dramatic, get the ratings up. That's what we're all here for."

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle , on his incredible catch vs. the Dallas Cowboys

"To have him out there is like, I shouldn't even go there ... but it's like having Michael Jordan out there."

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni , on quarterback Jalen Hurts

"Lamar Jackson is our quarterback. ... I have every faith that it's going to get done."

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, on contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson

