Joe Burrow and Josh Allen top NFL quotes of the week
Joe Burrow trolls like a champion and more from our NFL quotes of the week.
"Better send those refunds."
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, after his team's win over the Buffalo Bills , trolling Bills fans who had bought tickets to the potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs
"He's a fiery competitor. He wants the ball. ... We couldn't get him the ball tonight. ... We're going to have to learn from it."
Bills quarterback Josh Allen , on his tense sideline interaction with wide receiver Stefon Diggs
"I was just trying to be a little dramatic, get the ratings up. That's what we're all here for."
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle , on his incredible catch vs. the Dallas Cowboys
"To have him out there is like, I shouldn't even go there ... but it's like having Michael Jordan out there."
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni , on quarterback Jalen Hurts
"Lamar Jackson is our quarterback. ... I have every faith that it's going to get done."
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, on contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson
