ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pending camera litigation could green light program elsewhere

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYL2o_0kQjcuCi00

(The Center Square) – A pending request for the North Carolina Supreme Court to take up red-light camera litigation could have a significant impact on how and where municipalities deploy the technology.

Attorneys for the city of Greenville have repeatedly filed requests with the state Supreme Court to review a unanimous March 2022 appellate court ruling that found the city did not devote enough of the proceeds from red-light camera citations to public schools.

The case is one of several involving red-light camera programs in four of the state’s 530 municipalities: Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, and Greenville. Greenville and Fayetteville opted to shut down their programs in November amid pending litigation , and a lawsuit is now underway in Wilmington, said Skip Stam, attorney representing clients in all three cases.

Raleigh’s red-light camera program operates under different rules that don’t apply to the other cities, he said.

Both Greenville and the plaintiffs in that case have requested justices examine the appellate ruling for different reasons, though the high court is not obligated to grant the requests.

The Greenville and Fayetteville cases both center on Article IX, Section 7 of the state constitution that requires the “clear proceeds” of fines, penalties and forfeitures collected in North Carolina counties go to local schools. State statute defines “clear proceeds” as no less than 90% of all penalties and fines.

The March 2022 appeals court ruling found Greenville effectively devoted about 72% of red-light camera proceeds to Pitt County Schools, and that percentage must top 90% to constitute “clear proceeds.”

“That’s the basis on which we won the Greenville case in the Court of Appeals and that’s the basis on which we sued Fayetteville,” Stam said.

Greenville argues the pending lawsuit against Fayetteville is evidence the issue is “a matter of significant public interest” that if left unresolved “will negatively impact the ability of red light programs … to function and provide valuable resources to public school systems,” according to Greenville’s motion for discretionary review.

A separate appeal for review from plaintiffs in the Greenville case requests the Supreme Court rule on a different issue: “uncontested evidence 80-90% of people who get the tickets are actually innocent,” Stam said.

Stam contends most tickets issued involve people trapped in the dilemma zone because yellow lights are too short.

“Camera companies pick locations that are most likely to involve people running red lights,” he said.

The locations are most often well-traveled, crowded roads that are disproportionately used by lower income, minority motorists, he said.

“It ends up being a regressive tax on 80-90% innocent people who are disproportionately low income,” Stam said.

“If they could only do the tickets for the 10-20% who really ran a red light … it wouldn’t be financially feasible,” he said.

A Supreme Court ruling upholding the appellate decision or finding in favor of the plaintiffs would likely dissuade municipalities from considering similar programs, while a ruling in Greenville’s favor could pave the way for more red-light cameras, said Scott Mooneyham, director of political communication at the North Carolina League of Municipalities.

“I’m sure if the Supreme Court were to say what Greenville is doing is reasonable, would other cities reinstitute some of their programs? Possibly,” he said. Greenville’s appeal to the Supreme Court “would imply … they’re looking to reinstitute the program.”

Whether the Supreme Court takes up the case, and how a new Republican majority on the court might rule, remain unclear. Stam noted that newly seated Republican Justice Richard Dietz ruled on the case in the Court of Appeals.

“It was never supposed to be a money maker,” Stam said of the camera programs. “It was supposed to be about public health.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
Ash Jurberg

Abbott demands, "time for Biden to pay Texas back."

"Texans are united in calling for President Bidento take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Florida House subcommittee approves bill to assist disabled students

(The Center Square) — The Florida House Education Quality Subcommittee met in Tallahassee on Wednesday to discuss an upcoming bill that will ensure students, particularly those with disabilities, are able to make informed decisions about their ongoing education once they reach age 18. House Bill 19 requires that school districts instruct parents on legal rights and responsibilities that transfer to students at the age of 18 and ways that students can provide informed consent to allow their parents to participate in their education decisions. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Gun ban cases continue in courts as Democrats who opposed law remain silent

(The Center Square) – Nearly three weeks since Illinois’ gun ban has been enacted and the lawsuits against the measure stack up, some of the Democrats who voted against the bill aren’t talking. In the House, there were several Democrats that either didn’t vote for the gun ban or abstained from casting a vote at all. Democratic state representatives who voted against the measure are state Reps. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas Democrats propose $10,000 raise for teachers

(The Center Square) - Democratic lawmakers filed a bill that would raise the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor's degree to $50,000 and give all teachers a $10,000 a year raise immediately. The Raising Arkansas's Investment in Schools and Educators Act of 2023, or RAISE, has the backing of all of the Democratic senators and representatives. The bill is assigned to the Joint Budget Committee. The current starting...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Wyoming among states challenging federal ESG rule

(The Center Square) – Wyoming is part of a coalition of states taking the U.S. Department of Labor to court over a new rule involving environmental, social, and governance investments. Under a new rule, asset managers would be allowed to direct their clients’ retirement money to ESG investments rather than fiduciary standards. In an announcement about the lawsuit, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office said the rule is political and runs contrary...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senate passes guns-on-campus bill at colleges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Senators in West Virginia overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill Tuesday allowing people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms onto college and university campuses, despite ardent opposition from higher education leaders."Thank God for West Virginia and freedom," the bill's lead sponsor Republican Sen. Rupie Phillips said, shortly before the Senate passed the bill 29-4. At least half of the West Virginia Senate — all Republicans — were listed as sponsors.The "Campus Self-Defense Act," which now heads to the Republican supermajority in the House of Delegates, would only apply to people holding a license to carry...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania takes steps to ease volunteer firefighter crisis

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters dwindle, lawmakers hope to reverse the trend. States nationwide struggle to recruit and retain volunteers, while simultaneously investing time and money into training required to keep up with stringent regulations. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, volunteers account for 96.8% of firefighters in Pennsylvania – the third highest percentage in the country. The national average is 70.2%. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

25 states sue Biden administration over federal ESG policy

(The Center Square) – Twenty-five attorneys general and several other plaintiffs have sued the Biden administration asking the court to halt a federal ESG policy that could negatively impact the retirement savings of 152 million Americans. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Northern District Amarillo Division naming Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh and the U.S. Department of Labor as defendants. It alleges the U.S. Department of Labor created...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Tennessee is middle of pack with 6.5% corporate income tax rate

(The Center Square) – Tennessee ranks near the middle of the pack, tied for 23rd, in a new ranking of state corporate income tax rates heading into 2023. Tennessee’s 6.5% rate is tied for 23rd with Alabama and West Virginia in the Tax Foundations new rankings but local taxes in the state can also increase that rate. The top rates in the country belong to New Jersey (11.5%), Minnesota (9.8%),...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Kemp state of the state, emergency declaration put crime in focus

(The Center Square) — Crime and public safety are again at the forefront in Georgia following the shooting of a state trooper and violent protests in the heart of Atlanta over a proposed police training center. This week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made public safety a part of his state of the state address. The governor also declared a state of emergency, activating 1,000 National Guard troops, a move ahead of possible protests this weekend. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

22 AGs call on Congress to change law to allow states to jam contraband cell phones in prisons

(The Center Square) – Twenty-two attorneys general, led by South Carolina AG Alan Wilson and Alabama AG Steve Marshall, are urging Congress to pass legislation to allow states to jam contraband cell phones being used in prison, “and quickly.” Prisoners are using contraband cell phones to conduct illegal activity “with no way to block them, and are posing an active threat to public safety,” including to “organize murders, riots, drug deals, fraud,” the attorneys general argue in a letter sent to the leaders of the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states

(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Ohio could be leader in creating teacher compact

(The Center Square) – An Ohio senator believes continuing a national trend she’s championed for more than two years can help soften what education leaders say is a teacher shortage in the state. Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, spent the better part of the past four years reducing licensing issues and getting state compacts passed that allow doctors, nurses, physical therapists and other skilled professionals to get an Ohio license easier if one is held in another state. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Democrats rally to 'codify Roe v. Wade'

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democrats unveiled their top priority for the 2023 session during a press conference in Raleigh Thursday to rally around legislation to “codify Roe v. Wade.” Dozens of Democrats from both the House and Senate attended the morning press conference to tout Senate Bill 19, “An Act to Codify the Essential Holdings of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern PA v. Casey.” Senate...
RALEIGH, NC
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy