Peoria student named to fall 2022 dean's list at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Ian Walker, of Peoria, a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

Walker is a graduate of Arizona Lutheran Academy.

To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

