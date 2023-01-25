ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria student named to fall 2022 dean's list at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HjlH_0kQjcrYX00

Ian Walker, of Peoria, a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

Walker is a graduate of Arizona Lutheran Academy.

To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The college, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience.

Caring, Christian faculty work directly with students, who benefit from numerous research, service, and co-curricular opportunities designed to enhance academic and spiritual growth.

For more information, visit wlc.edu .

