ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative

MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Farm Bureau President Says DNR Wolf Management Hearing is Restrictive

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Governor’s Staff, Ag Reps Meet With Farmer Mental Health in Mind

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A Wednesday gathering in Dodgeville focused on help for farmers facing increased stress and other challenges. Those involved with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action program’s Farm Well initiative met with representatives from the Evers administration to discuss rural mental health programming. A participant in the meeting,...
DODGEVILLE, WI
wtaq.com

WFBF Statement on DNR Virtual Listening Session Announcement

MADISON –Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz issued the following statement following the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announcement of a virtual listening session on the proposed Wolf Management Plan:. “Wisconsin Farm Bureau appreciates the Department of Natural Resources’ efforts to hear from the public regarding the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

DNR Reports Five Snowmobiling Fatalities This Month

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

DNR reminds to snowmobile safely

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic and our condolences go out to...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy