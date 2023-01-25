Read full article on original website
Colts' Jim Irsay reportedly wants Jeff Saturday as HC, getting pushback within organization
The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves through the NFL after naming ESPN analyst and former Colt Jeff Saturday as head coach, replacing the fired Frank Reich in Week 10. However, if owner Jim Irsay has his way, the Colts might stun the football world again by removing the interim tag from Saturday's title.
thecomeback.com
Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration
One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
WTHR
C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Named Best Free Agency Destination For Daron Payne
The 2022 season, overall, was a successful one for the Dallas Cowboys. While their streak of losing Divisional Round games reached seven games, there were some bright spots as this was the first time Dallas has won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons since their run from 1991-1996. If the Cowboys...
NFL Analysis Network
This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
Albert Breer: Browns could have a big swing or two in them this offseason to help Deshaun Watson, offense
Albert Breer talks about the NFL Playoffs’ Conference Championship games, the sustainable foundation from each of the four remaining teams, what fans can expect from the Browns’ offseason, the slow movement on filling head coach openings and more.
Joe Judge hated by Mac Jones, frustrated Patriots coaches by overstepping: Report
According to the Boston Herald, Joe Judge didn’t get along “at all” with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, and frustrated other coaches this season.
This Packers-Colts Trade Sends Aaron Rodgers To Indianapolis
A lot of attention has been given to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since their season ended in Week 18. When he told Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver that he was going to be holding onto his jersey not swapping it after the game, speculation ran rampant that it could have been his final game at Lambeau Field as a Packer.
Look: Robert Saleh Makes Clear Statement About Jets' Quarterback Plans
The New York Jets announced the hire of their new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, on Thursday. With that box checked, there's one major hole left to patch: the quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season — Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Mike White and Chris ...
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Analysis Network
This Rams-Cowboys Trade Sends Jalen Ramsey To Dallas
Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the toughest seasons of his career in 2022. He wasn’t alone, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell flat, going 5-12 in the worst single season for a defending Super Bowl champion ever. In cap hell and with very...
Jets Consider Carter a 'Home Run' Hire
The former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach worked alongside his new boss a decade ago when they were with the Seattle Seahawks.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers’ Aaron Jones Suggested As Trade Target For Bills
Things could look a lot different for the Buffalo Bills once the 2023 season rolls around. After being eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10, it could be time for some changes to the roster. Buffalo has 21 unrestricted free agents in 2023 and three restricted/exclusive rights...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ravens' free-agent targets include former Steeler
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Ravens' absolute top priority is locking up QB Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore does, it must make splash moves to give Jackson weapons in the passing game, which ranked 27th in 2022, ahead of only the Panthers, Titans, Falcons and Bears.
nfltraderumors.co
NFLTR Review: Potential Cap Casualties For All 32 Teams
Every offseason, dozens of players are released as teams decide they’re not worth their current contracts. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes another team reaps the benefits:. Tough decisions coming for the Jets & Chargers especially. A sea change in Tennessee. Nuggets on Dak Prescott, Nathaniel Hackett & Patrick Mahomes.
A Very Early List of Potential Giants Draft Prospects
The Giants have a lot of needs to fill this off-season. Coach Gene Clemons takes a very early look at some college prospects who could help fill some of the needs via the draft.
NFL Analysis Network
