ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration

One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
GREEN BAY, WI
WTHR

C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff

The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Named Best Free Agency Destination For Daron Payne

The 2022 season, overall, was a successful one for the Dallas Cowboys. While their streak of losing Divisional Round games reached seven games, there were some bright spots as this was the first time Dallas has won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons since their run from 1991-1996. If the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?

The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Cowboys Trade Sends Jalen Ramsey To Dallas

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the toughest seasons of his career in 2022. He wasn’t alone, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell flat, going 5-12 in the worst single season for a defending Super Bowl champion ever. In cap hell and with very...
DALLAS, TX
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Packers’ Aaron Jones Suggested As Trade Target For Bills

Things could look a lot different for the Buffalo Bills once the 2023 season rolls around. After being eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10, it could be time for some changes to the roster. Buffalo has 21 unrestricted free agents in 2023 and three restricted/exclusive rights...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Ravens' free-agent targets include former Steeler

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Ravens' absolute top priority is locking up QB Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore does, it must make splash moves to give Jackson weapons in the passing game, which ranked 27th in 2022, ahead of only the Panthers, Titans, Falcons and Bears.
BALTIMORE, MD
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Potential Cap Casualties For All 32 Teams

Every offseason, dozens of players are released as teams decide they’re not worth their current contracts. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes another team reaps the benefits:. Tough decisions coming for the Jets & Chargers especially. A sea change in Tennessee. Nuggets on Dak Prescott, Nathaniel Hackett & Patrick Mahomes.
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

 https://NFLAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy