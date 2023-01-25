ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 15-22

A house in Worcester that sold for $525,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 30 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $305,080. The average price per square foot ended up at $238.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home

Freddy Colon acquired the property at 1 Ralph Avenue, Worcester, from Luiz Abreu on Jan. 3, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $236 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,991 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nerej.com

Low of L&P Commercial sells 7.8 acres for $2.4 million

Springfield, MA The Mass DOT closed on the 7.8 acre parcel at 255 & 331 Liberty St. for $2.4 million. The property is two blocks from Union Station and abuts the CSX rail. This is part of the plan to improve service from Springfield to Boston. William Low of L&P...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500

Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Penrose Street Tuesday evening for reports of a kitchen fire. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no one was injured. Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County

How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
