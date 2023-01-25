Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the January 27 episode of AEW Rampage, Cargill was interviewed and asked about her next opponent. Before she could say much, Red Velvet interrupted her and noted their history with each other. Velvet used to be a member of The Baddies, but she slowly started to turn on Cargill until she left the group. On Friday, Velvet challenged Cargill to a match on AEW Dynamite and vowed to end her undefeated streak. AEW then confirmed the match for Wednesday.

15 HOURS AGO