Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26): ROH Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor aired its tribute show to Jay Briscoe on January 26 on YouTube. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Matches were taped on January 18. Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26) - Video package for Jay Briscoe. - ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def....
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First
Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.
After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Kofi Kingston: If Anyone Was Going To Break New Day's Tag Title Record, It Almost Had To Be The Usos
Kofi Kingston talks The Usos' record breaking WWE Tag Team Championship reign. Back on November 14, 2022, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) officially became the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever. At that time, the Bloodline team passed the 484 day mark as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Previously, The New Day had held the record, as they were the Raw Tag Team Champions for 483 days between 2015 and 2016.
STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 8 Results (1/28/23): Queen's Quest vs. Prominence
STARDOM continued Triangle Derby I action in Chiba on Saturday as Queen's Quest took on Prominence in the main event. Full results for the show are below. STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 8 Results (1/28/23) Hina def. Rina and Tomoka Inaba. H & M's (Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo & Hanan)...
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Rocky Romero: Scott D'Amore Is The Reason NJPW Is Back On AXS TV
Rocky Romero talks his relationship with Scott D'Amore. New Japan Pro Wrestling seemingly has the most working relationships out of any company in pro wrestling, and that can be mainly attributed to the workings of Rocky Romero. Notably, Romero plays a big part in helping the company work out deals with foreign talent and/or companies. The head of Roppongi Vice is also one of the key contributors of NJPW STRONG.
Report: Wardlow Out Of Action Due To Injury
A reported update on Wardlow. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Wardlow is currently sidelined with an injury. Details regarding his injury and how much time he'll miss are currently unknown. Meltzer reports the injury is "not believed to be one that will keep him out of action for a long time."
Alec Price: I'm Down To Work As Many Matches As I Can At The Collective, Give Me The World
Alec Price is ready for a big WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania weekend has become the destination for independent wrestlers with promotions running events all weekend as wrestling fans converge on one city for WWE's biggest event of the year. Streaming services like FITE TV and IWTV will stream events throughout the weekend featuring a variety of promotions and wrestlers.
Kofi Kingston Discusses Being Eliminated From 2022 Royal Rumble, Hopes This Year Will Be Different
Kofi Kingston discusses his accidental elimination from the 2022 Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston has made a name for himself when it comes to the yearly Royal Rumble match. Although he has never actually won the highly beloved match, Kingston has always seemed to find a unique way to avoid elimination from the Rumble. In the 2022 Royal Rumble match, Kingston was knocked off the top rope by Kevin Owens, but instead of catching himself on the barricade, Kingston's feet hit the floor.
WWE Announces Time Change To Q4 Earnings Call, Mick Foley's Royal Rumble Predictions | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 26, 2023:. - WWE has announced a change to its 2022 fourth-quarter earnings call. The call will now take place on February 2 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time as opposed to the initially scheduled time of 8:30 a.m. eastern time. -...
Mercedes Mone: I Achieved What I Wanted To Achieve In WWE, Now I Live Out This International Dream
Mercedes Mone became a free agent on January 1, officially ending her time in WWE, where she performed as Sasha Banks. Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting and laying out IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, setting up their match at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.
AEW Dynamite Surpasses 1 Million Viewers On 1/25/23
The numbers are in for the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show's first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For January 16-20
- Bloodline promo with Judgment Day: Michael Hayes. - Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin: Jamie Noble. - Six Way Elimination Match: Abyss & Kenny Dykstra. - NXT talent Charlie Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis on Main event. It was produced by Jason Jordan. - Judgment Day was...
Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA Set For MLW SuperFight 2023
A new bout has been added to MLW SuperFight 2023. As first announced in a press release sent out by the company, Calvin Tankman is set to take on AKIRA at the upcoming SuperFight event on Saturday, February 4. This will be AKIRA's debut match in MLW after Fightful Select reported that he had signed with the company earlier this year.
LA Knight Mocks Bray Wyatt, Jamie Hayter Beats Emi Sakura | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, January 27. - LA Knight played mind games by dressing up like Bray Wyatt and doing his entrance. He started to discuss his Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match against Wyatt before the former Universal Champion interrupted and warned Knight that he's going to meet the man he's been looking for at WWE Royal Rumble. Uncle Howdy appeared in the distance, as he watched over the two rivals.
TBS Title Match, Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita, More Added To 2/1 AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the January 27 episode of AEW Rampage, Cargill was interviewed and asked about her next opponent. Before she could say much, Red Velvet interrupted her and noted their history with each other. Velvet used to be a member of The Baddies, but she slowly started to turn on Cargill until she left the group. On Friday, Velvet challenged Cargill to a match on AEW Dynamite and vowed to end her undefeated streak. AEW then confirmed the match for Wednesday.
Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) Competes In IMPACT Knockouts Tag Title Match On 1/26 IMPACT Wrestling
The Black Widow returns, and Gisele Shaw gets on her bad side. Tara, formerly Victoria in WWE, returned to the ring on the January 26 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. Tara was the mystery partner picked by Santino Marella to team with Gisele Shaw. Unfortunately for Gisele, the...
Tag Team Tournament Finals, SmackDown Women's Championship Match Set For 2/3 WWE SmackDown
The first WWE SmackDown of February 2023 will feature a SmackDown Women's Championship match and a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Number One Contender match. Following the WWE Royal Rumble event, the first SmackDown of February 2023 will feature two bouts with championship implications as The Road to WrestleMania gets underway.
