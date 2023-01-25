ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wtaq.com

Governor’s Staff, Ag Reps Meet With Farmer Mental Health in Mind

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A Wednesday gathering in Dodgeville focused on help for farmers facing increased stress and other challenges. Those involved with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action program’s Farm Well initiative met with representatives from the Evers administration to discuss rural mental health programming. A participant in the meeting,...
DODGEVILLE, WI
wtaq.com

DNR Reports Five Snowmobiling Fatalities This Month

WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

DNR reminds to snowmobile safely

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic and our condolences go out to...
MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

UW System Bans TikTok

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
WISCONSIN STATE

