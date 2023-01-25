Read full article on original website
Governor’s Staff, Ag Reps Meet With Farmer Mental Health in Mind
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A Wednesday gathering in Dodgeville focused on help for farmers facing increased stress and other challenges. Those involved with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action program’s Farm Well initiative met with representatives from the Evers administration to discuss rural mental health programming. A participant in the meeting,...
DNR Reports Five Snowmobiling Fatalities This Month
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years...
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Seeks Input on Opioid Settlement Funds
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Health Services has another $8 million in settlement funding stemming from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers; and they’re seeking feedback from the public on what to do with it. “We are really at the process right now of that data gathering, and making...
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
DNR reminds to snowmobile safely
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic and our condolences go out to...
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to Take Public Comments on Wolf Management Plan
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Natural Resources will be taking public comments on the future of the state’s wolf management plan next month. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist, Randy Johnson, says that while wolves are currently under federal protection, a plan should be in place. “As long as...
UW System Bans TikTok
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
U.S. Department of Justice Sues Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs. According to a DOJ release, the Department of Military Affairs violated the Civil Rights Act when it offered Michelle Hartness a lower salary than what was offered for similarly or less qualified men.
