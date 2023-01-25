The Wisconsin Badgers have now lost five of their last six games and were soundly defeated Wednesday night by the Maryland Terrapins 73-55 in College Park. The Terps went on a game clinching run early in the second half, led by Jahmir Young who finished with 22 points. Wisconsin struggled on both ends of the floor, allowing easy baskets at the rim on defense, and going stale on the offense end, shooting less than 40% as a team. Freshman Connor Essegian led the Badgers with 19 points and Tyler Wahl added 13. Point guard Chucky Hepburn managed just three. Wisconsin has now slipped under .500 in Big Ten play at 4-5, they are 12-7 overall. The Badgers return home to host Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO