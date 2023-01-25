Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k
BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
Every Single Country Concert in Buffalo, New York
Get your pen and start marking your save-the-dates on the calendar! Here are all of the country concerts that are coming to Buffalo this year!
How much are Billy Joel tickets at Niagara Falls? Where to buy the cheapest ticket
Billy Joel is heading to Niagara Falls, Canada, to perform at the grand opening of the new OLG stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25. The press release said, “Billy Joel has been entertaining crowds with his music and incredible on-stage presence since 1972. His hits include ‘Big Shot,’ ‘Piano Man’ and ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,’ to name just a few – and he has performed at the world’s most prestigious venues, including a 10-show residency at Mohegan Sun Arena. The award-winning venue, located at Mohegan’s flagship property in Uncasville, Connecticut, played host to Joel’s first-ever residency that drew more than 100,000 people to witness the living legend first-hand.”
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket sold at The Market in the Square
A third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket for the January 23 drawing was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
Most Affordable Neighborhoods To Buy A House In Buffalo, New York
Even though housing prices have increased significantly over the last few years, Western New York is still a very affordable place to live.
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
Watch: Buffalo police bodycam footage reveals deadly reality of Christmas-week blizzard
As a deadly blizzard raged in Buffalo, New York, for hours in the days before Christmas, battering the region with furious winds and blinding snow that left the visibility near zero and wind chills well below, Buffalo police officers fanned out into the city trying to rescue as many as possible trapped in the dire situation.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
lthsvanguard.com
4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York
For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
Buffalo’s Top Lawmaker Makes Stunning Announcement
The Buffalo Common Council is the legislative branch of the second largest city in New York State and it's made up of residents from the City of Buffalo's nine council districts. The Common Council is led by a Council President, who is picked from the 9 members of the council....
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
