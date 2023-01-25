ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k

BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo.  The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

How much are Billy Joel tickets at Niagara Falls? Where to buy the cheapest ticket

Billy Joel is heading to Niagara Falls, Canada, to perform at the grand opening of the new OLG stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25. The press release said, “Billy Joel has been entertaining crowds with his music and incredible on-stage presence since 1972. His hits include ‘Big Shot,’ ‘Piano Man’ and ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,’ to name just a few – and he has performed at the world’s most prestigious venues, including a 10-show residency at Mohegan Sun Arena. The award-winning venue, located at Mohegan’s flagship property in Uncasville, Connecticut, played host to Joel’s first-ever residency that drew more than 100,000 people to witness the living legend first-hand.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
BUFFALO, NY
malta

travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus

Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
lthsvanguard.com

4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York

For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
BUFFALO, NY
