NYPD: 2 sought for questioning in connection with robbery where shots were fired on Staten Island

NYPD asks for help locating man sought for questioning in connection with stabbing of Staten Island woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual sought for questioning in connection with the alleged assault of a Stapleton woman. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at around 12:30 a.m., a male approached the home of a 33-year-old woman in the vicinity...
Cops searching for man who attacked Brooklyn Dunkin' employee during robbery
Police are searching for a man who attacked a Dunkin’ employee during a robbery last week. The suspect entered a Dunkin’ that was part of a gas station on Conduit Boulevard near Sheridan Avenue in East New York.
Man, 52, whose body was found in Staten Island strip mall lot ID’d by NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified a 52-year-old man who was found dead Thursday in a strip mall parking lot in Dongan Hills as Edward Moreno. The man had no visible signs of trauma and his death does not appear to be suspicious. Authorities are looking into whether he suffered a medical episode, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
Staten Island carjacker, 47, who once rejected substance treatment, takes plea in scary spree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man’s alleged two-day carjacking spree will cost him several years of his freedom. Last summer, Michael Barletti, 47, stole three vehicles and left multiple victims injured and shaken over the course of about 24 hours, all within walking distance of his Oakwood residence, according to law-enforcement officials at the time.
Concern for teen sparks large NYPD response in New Springville: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of emergency officials responded to New Springville Thursday afternoon after police became concerned about a runaway teenager, according to a source with knowledge of the response. The teenager was hanging out inside a home on Richmond Hill Road when she called authorities,...
Man shot during dispute on Manhattan subway
A man was shot on the subway in downtown Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old straphanger was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station just after 1 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station with the woman in an unknown direction, police said. It’s not clear at this time what sparked the argument, police said.
Tyre Nichols protest held at Times Square following release of bodycam video of deadly beating; NYC mayor reacts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Scores of people gathered Friday night in Times Square to march for justice for Tyre Nichols, who was killed by five police officers in Memphis. This comes after Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage of the violent beating of Nichols. The rally...
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
NYPD arrests protesters at Times Square after video of Tyre Nichols beaten to death by cops released
Peaceful protesters against police brutality gathered in Manhattan on Friday after the Memphis Police Department released body camera footage of five officers fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death.
Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison
A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
NYPD: Woman, 23, dies in crash on Hylan Boulevard Saturday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in New Dorp that left a 23-year-old woman dead. The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. at 2545 Hylan Blvd., police said. A 30-year-old male was operating a white Dodge sedan and was traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard when...
NYPD probes violent robbery at smoke shop in South Beach; 4 suspects sought
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for four suspects in a violent robbery reported at a smoke shop in South Beach. The incident occurred around 10:55 p.m. Wednesday inside the store at 331 Sand Lane, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man says he clung to door of his moving BMW as it was stolen from Staten Island Costco parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man claims that a shopping trip turned into a nightmare where he was nearly propelled into a pole during a carjacking last month in a busy parking lot in New Springville. When Vadim Tarnovsky of Tottenville finally located his 2021 BMW X7...
Man indicted in deadly Manhattan stabbing of two men, including 60-year-old doctor
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted Thursday for allegedly killing two people, including a doctor, and injuring several others during a violent spree in Manhattan. Roland Codrington, 35, has been charged with counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in […]
Man, 62, beaten, robbed in Queens playground; 4 sought
A 62-year-old man was beaten and robbed in a Queens playground, police said Friday as they searched for four suspects in last month’s attack.
News 12 Exclusive: Brooklyn mom of 3 in shock after suffering violent attack from Uber driver
A Brooklyn mom of three is still reflecting on the traumatic experience when an Uber driver attacked her while she was on her way to pick up her kids from school. "This man picked me up like a rag doll and punched me, continually punched me," said Afrii, mother of three. "He had his hand in my mouth trying to pull my lip over my face."
FDNY responds to fire at Staten Island apartment building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in Clifton on Friday morning. The incident was reported at approximately 11:15 a.m. on the first floor of a seven-story apartment building located at 141 Park Hill Ave., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com.
NYPD, D.A., BP announce ‘Neighbors by Ring’ app to report crime on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon and Borough President Vito Fossella announced a partnership with the Ring app that would allow residents to upload video, photos, crime tips and information anonymously directly to police. “Neighbors by Ring” is free to download and is accessible...
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Group tries to steal microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated that the group stole a microwave. The story has been updated to reflect that the suspects attempted to steal the microwave. THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people tried to steal a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx and assaulted a security guard during […]
