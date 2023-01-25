Read full article on original website
Kevin McDermitt
3d ago
Now ask about having relationships with children. That's a crime and a sin, but they won't talk about that.
Jacki Rusch
3d ago
The Pope skipped over and didn't bother to read about Sodom and Gomorrah. He doesn't know very much about the Bible and needs to be replaced.
karen hawkins
3d ago
he is going to bust hell wide open and anyone who follow him...repent before it to late ...Romans 10-9-10-13...in Jesus name
