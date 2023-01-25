ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $517,500

Arianna Curet and Jose Curet acquired the property at 8 Hyde Street, Worcester, from Rodrigo D Oliveira on Jan. 3, 2023. The $517,500 purchase price works out to $222 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 7,416-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 15-22

A house in Worcester that sold for $525,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. In total, 30 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $305,080. The average price per square foot ended up at $238.
Sale closed in Worcester: $410,000 for a three-bedroom home

Freddy Colon acquired the property at 1 Ralph Avenue, Worcester, from Luiz Abreu on Jan. 3, 2023, for $410,000 which works out to $236 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,991 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $350,500

Nicole Ruttan acquired the property at 15 Lawnfair Street, Worcester, from James J Lariviere and Adele M Lariviere on Jan. 5, 2023. The $350,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 6,600 square-foot lot.
The Faces of Worcester: Charles Luster, 2Gether We Eat

ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from Hopkins' interview with Charles Luster,...
Worcester officials focus on blighted properties

WORCESTER - The city will not adopt expanded fees or a new ordinance for vacant and foreclosed properties, with the building department reporting that the current ordinance, as well as a rental registry that is in the works, are sufficient to deal with such properties. “Getting properties registered will get us into the position to start the inspection process, doing analytics to prioritize certain properties most at risk,” Inspectional Services Commissioner Christopher Spencer told the city council...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Koopman Lumber recognized as ‘Best Family-Owned Business’

The Worcester Business Journal recently announced that it is recognizing Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, as the “Best Family-Owned Business” in its Best of Business Awards. “This award means a lot to us because we are proud to be a family-owned...
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
Worcester's Café Neo will remain open through February

WORCESTER — Café Neo can serve patrons at least until March 1, while a lawsuit seeking to renew the popular Canal District bar’s lease proceeds through the court system, the city License Commission said Thursday morning at a hearing to discuss the bar’s lease and liquor license. Café Neo sued its landlord, I.T.C. Realty Corp., in state Superior Court this fall, seeking to renew the lease at its 97 Millbury St. location and stay in business. ...
Free Ice Skating for Ages 12 and Under in Worcester This Weekend

WORCESTER - The Worcester Common Oval, at 455 Main St. behind Worcester City Hall, features free ice skating for kids 12 and under this weekend, from Friday Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan 29. Ice skating at the Worcester Common Oval is open on Fridays from 5 PM to 9 PM,...
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
5 Of The MOST Expensive Zip Codes To Rent In The USA Are In Massachusetts

An apartment search site called RentHop released a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. The MOST expensive ZIP is 33109, which is Fisher Island in Florida. Get this. The average price there for a 2 bedroom luxury apartment was a whopping $22,000 last year, according to the report. It’ll make Boston seem like a bargain. I just wanted to ease the blow.
