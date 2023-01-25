Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
IMPACT Wrestling On 1/26 Draws Under 100,000 Viewers, Key Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership numbers are in for the January 26, 2023 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 26 drew 93,000 viewers. This number is down from the 115,000 viewers that the show recorded on January 19. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in...
AEW Dynamite Surpasses 1 Million Viewers On 1/25/23
The numbers are in for the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show's first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022.
Lacey Evans Wins Return Bout On 1/27 WWE SmackDown, Declares For Royal Rumble Match
Lacey Evans is back, and Operation Cobra Clutch looks to take over the WWE Royal Rumble. Lacey Evans returned to the ring on Friday, January 27, 2023. On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, she defeated Jazmin Allure by utilizing the Cobra Clutch submission hold. After winning the match, she probably declared...
Report: Vince McMahon Back At Titan Tower
Vince McMahon is back in the office. According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was spotted at WWE Headquarters during this week. McMahon is the executive chairman of the WWE board of directors, having returned to the board on January 6 and then being elected executive chairman on January 10. McMahon claimed, as the controlling shareholder, he needed to return to help lead the upcoming round of media rights negotiations.
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador
The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
Bayley Doesn't Want Fans Thinking Women's Wrestling Is Moving Backwards After Cage Match Was Cut
Bayley addresses her cage match being cut at WWE Raw XXX. Bayley was scheduled to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at WWE Raw XXX, but the match never happened as Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY attacked Lynch and laid her out before the bout started. According to...
Big Bill: Teaming With Lee Moriarty Has Been Fun, Having Stokely Hathaway Is A Great Addition
Big Bill talks about teaming with Lee Moriarty. Throughout his near fifteen year career, Big Bill (also known as W. Morrissey or Big Cass) hasn't teamed with many people aside from his partner during his run in WWE, Enzo Amore (also known as nZo). As of late, Bill has been teaming with a fellow member of The Firm in Lee Moriarty.
Chad Gable Says He's Felt Useful Ever Since Triple H Took Over Creative, Hopes To Face Brock Lesnar
Chad Gable talks WWE under the Triple H regime. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO and head of creative. In his place, Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's Chief Content Officer and the head of creative. During Triple H's time at the helm, WWE programming has...
Kofi Kingston Discusses Being Eliminated From 2022 Royal Rumble, Hopes This Year Will Be Different
Kofi Kingston discusses his accidental elimination from the 2022 Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston has made a name for himself when it comes to the yearly Royal Rumble match. Although he has never actually won the highly beloved match, Kingston has always seemed to find a unique way to avoid elimination from the Rumble. In the 2022 Royal Rumble match, Kingston was knocked off the top rope by Kevin Owens, but instead of catching himself on the barricade, Kingston's feet hit the floor.
Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) Funeral Service Info, Will Stream For Fans
Details on the funeral service for Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe). The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin in a car accident on January 17. His funeral will be held on January 29 in Laurel, DE. Details (via Josh Wharton) are below. A funeral service for Jamin Pugh will be hel at...
Details Behind WWE Royal Rumble Meetings, Them Getting More Help For Producing
WWE had some of their sets of meetings to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select has learned that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Royal Rumble appearances, WWE was said to have been leaning out of that in some cases in favor of what they call "non traditional surprises." Unsure of what that meant, creative and producers were soliciting pitches for such a thing. Last year, WWE were adamant in leaning out of NXT names appearing in the Royal Rumble match. We've heard that isn't necessarily the case.
Big Bill: Everybody In The AEW Locker Room Has Been Super Kind & Accommodating
Big Bill discusses coming into the AEW locker room. Back in May 2022, Big Bill, who was then known as W. Morrissey, made his AEW debut. Bill's debut match came against Wardlow, who was in the midst of a feud with MJF. After being absent from the company for the...
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.
After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First
Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Alec Price: I'm Down To Work As Many Matches As I Can At The Collective, Give Me The World
Alec Price is ready for a big WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania weekend has become the destination for independent wrestlers with promotions running events all weekend as wrestling fans converge on one city for WWE's biggest event of the year. Streaming services like FITE TV and IWTV will stream events throughout the weekend featuring a variety of promotions and wrestlers.
Mark Briscoe: It's Time To Carry On For Jay Briscoe, He's With Me In My Heart
Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut on Wednesday, taking on Jay Lethal in a bout that paid tribute to Mark's late brother Jay Briscoe. The Briscoes were one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions and Jay is one of the most important figures in ROH history. Jay tragically died in...
Kofi Kingston Reflects On Jay Briscoe's Legacy: I Never Met The Briscoes, But I Feel Like I Know Them
Kofi Kingston reflects on the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe. The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the age of 38. In the wake of his passing, personalities from all over the wrestling globe have reflected on...
