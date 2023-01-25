ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
AEW Dynamite Surpasses 1 Million Viewers On 1/25/23

The numbers are in for the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on January 25 drew 1,003,000 viewers. This number is up from the 969,000 viewers the show posted on January 18, and the show's first time cracking a million viewers since October 5, 2022.
Report: Vince McMahon Back At Titan Tower

Vince McMahon is back in the office. According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was spotted at WWE Headquarters during this week. McMahon is the executive chairman of the WWE board of directors, having returned to the board on January 6 and then being elected executive chairman on January 10. McMahon claimed, as the controlling shareholder, he needed to return to help lead the upcoming round of media rights negotiations.
UFC Signs Bella Mir As First NIL Ambassador

The UFC has signed Bella Mir, the daughter of former heavyweight champion, Frank Mir, to become the promotion's first-ever NIL ambassador. ESPN's Marc Raimondi was the first to report the news on Friday, with the company officially announcing it shortly after that. Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a women's wrestling team member. The 20-year-old also has already compiled a professional MMA record of 3-0 and is coming off a first-round submission win over, Jessica Link, at Xtreme Fight Night 381 this past June in her latest outing. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement about signing Mir.
Kofi Kingston Discusses Being Eliminated From 2022 Royal Rumble, Hopes This Year Will Be Different

Kofi Kingston discusses his accidental elimination from the 2022 Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston has made a name for himself when it comes to the yearly Royal Rumble match. Although he has never actually won the highly beloved match, Kingston has always seemed to find a unique way to avoid elimination from the Rumble. In the 2022 Royal Rumble match, Kingston was knocked off the top rope by Kevin Owens, but instead of catching himself on the barricade, Kingston's feet hit the floor.
Details Behind WWE Royal Rumble Meetings, Them Getting More Help For Producing

WWE had some of their sets of meetings to discuss the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Fightful Select has learned that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Royal Rumble appearances, WWE was said to have been leaning out of that in some cases in favor of what they call "non traditional surprises." Unsure of what that meant, creative and producers were soliciting pitches for such a thing. Last year, WWE were adamant in leaning out of NXT names appearing in the Royal Rumble match. We've heard that isn't necessarily the case.
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.

After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
Tony Khan Explains Importance Of Concussion Protocol, Putting Adam Cole's Health First

Adam Cole returned to AEW television on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, announcing that he would soon be returning to the ring. Cole hasn't wrestled since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he suffered a concussion in the IWGP World Heavyweight Title bout that featured champion Jay White defending against Cole, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page.
Alec Price: I'm Down To Work As Many Matches As I Can At The Collective, Give Me The World

Alec Price is ready for a big WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania weekend has become the destination for independent wrestlers with promotions running events all weekend as wrestling fans converge on one city for WWE's biggest event of the year. Streaming services like FITE TV and IWTV will stream events throughout the weekend featuring a variety of promotions and wrestlers.
