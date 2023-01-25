Read full article on original website
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
comicon.com
We Begin Again — Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ #1
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ returns to the world built within the previous miniseries and finds ways to continue building this alternative universe, filled with such depth and great character development. Not only is there depth in the world and characters but the visual depth and language are fantastic, helping take the story to the next level.
ComicBook
Marvel Villainous Reveals Twisted Ambitions, Adds Three New Villains (Exclusive)
Ravensburger will be expanding its Marvel universe with a brand new Marvel Villainous "expandalone game." ComicBook.com can exclusively report that Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambition adds Doctor Octopus, Titania, and Kang the Conquerer to the popular Marvel-themed Villainous game. As with other Marvel Villainous games, each character will have their own goals and win conditions. Doctor Octopus needs to complete five Schemes, which range from collecting power to defeating Spider-Man. Titania needs to gain strength to become Empowered and defeat She-Hulk. Kang uses Variants to appear in other Villain decks with the aim of conquering four locations in other Villain Domains with Robot Duplicates. Pre-orders for Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambition will be available starting on February 3rd. The Target version will come with an exclusive "chrome" Doctor Octopus mover.
IGN
The Last of Us Showrunner Says Part 2 Is 'More Than a Season's Worth of Television'
HBO announced today that there will be a Season 2 of their critically acclaimed video game adaptation The Last of Us, but it's clear that showrunner Craig Mazin was thinking about the next installment long before it was official. After the announcement, game creator and show executive producer Neil Druckmann...
IGN
Teen Wolf: The Movie Review
Five years and change after the Teen Wolf series finale brought the saga of MTV’s hairy hero to a satisfying-if-uneven conclusion, Scott McCall’s story continues in Teen Wolf: The Movie. The problem is, despite Teen Wolf starting out as a 1985 Michael J. Fox feature film, this incarnation turns out to work best in series form, and no amount of pushing and pulling to make it fit an extended-length canvas can obscure that. With an unwieldy 140-minute runtime, much of which is spent deep in the series’ lore and likely to wave off newcomers, this is very much a “fans-only” affair. Unfortunately, beyond the undeniable pleasure of seeing these characters again, those fans will likely be disappointed by a revival that feels like a litany of fan-service moments in search of a reason for being.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn threatens DC fans with the MCU crossover they don’t want to see while teasing how he’s going to reboot Superman
James Gunn is always sharing his thoughts and opinions with fans on social media, but this time he might just have let something major slip about how he’s going to reboot DC’s most important hero in the coming years. Not to mention indicating that he’ll be bringing one of his Guardians of the Galaxy gang over to Marvel’s rival franchise. Meanwhile, Netflix gets rebellious as it shares new glimpses at Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic. Let’s rocket…
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Transforms Kyle Gallner Into the Green Arrow for James Gunn’s DCU
James Gunn and Peter Safran are getting ready to unveil their first DC Studios slate to the world and fans are eagerly awaiting when they do. Gunn has revealed that while they won't be revealing their entire ten-year slate, they will be revealing a few upcoming projects from their DC Universe. Superman was the first project to be announced, with Gunn penning the script and looking for a younger actor to play the character, which forced Henry Cavill to once again exit the part. With a new universe in development, there are a lot of requests from fans on who to include, and one fan really wants to see Green Arrow. Kyle Gallner (Scream 5, Smallville) recently revealed that he would like to play the role of Oliver Queen and an artist created a design that shows how the actor could look as the DCU's version of the character.
netflixjunkie.com
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Winter Season 2023)
Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Agent Banner
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Banner in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected. Agent Banner can be found on Level -1, keeping a watchful eye on the Dance Floor below. The best way to take out Banner actually involves Agent Montgomery as well, making it a perfect two-for-one. It'll also complete the How the Turntables Challenge for you.
IGN
Why Pinocchio Still Worth Adapting | Guillermo Del Toro asks What’s the Difference?
The Adventures of Pinocchio is the MOST adapted children’s story of all time, with 3 screen adaptations in 2022 alone. Guillermo del Toro is the latest filmmaker to take on the tried and true coming of age story about a puppet who longs to be a real boy, but what is it about the 19th century folk tale that keeps creatives coming back for more? Looking at the original text, the 1940 Disney animated classic and GDT’s recent stop motion version for Netflix (where he literally brings a puppet to life), it’s time to ask, What’s the Difference?
IGN
Agent Chamberlin
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Chamberlin in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected and only killing him. Agent Chamberlin can be found on the dance floor on Level -2 of Club Hölle. How to...
fanthatracks.com
Free Comic Book Day: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures
MILWAUKIE, Ore., (January 27, 2023)— Dark Horse Comics is pleased to announce their Free Comic Book Day Silver offering: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures/Avatar: The Last Airbender, arriving May 6, 2023 at participating comic shops. Get set for adventure with a new tale from the farthest reaches of...
IGN
Squid Game Contestants Already Getting Injured in Netflix's Reality Show
Several contestants on the Netflix reality show Squid Game: The Challenge reportedly required medical assistance on the first day of filming in the UK as temperatures reached freezing point. According to Variety, the players were among 456 contestants taking part in a round of Red Light Green Light - the...
bleedingcool.com
DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1 Preview: Fantasy vs. Reality
In this preview of DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1! In this issue, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star. I'm Jude Terror, one of Bleeding Cool's comic book "journalists," and I'm here to bring you my thoughts on the preview. Joining me is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what do you think of this preview? Please don't try to take over the world this time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A throwback action thriller left to burn at the box office scopes out a top spot on streaming
As the architect of the Yellowstone universe, Taylor Sheridan can do no wrong on the small screen, and his feature-length track record isn’t too shabby, either. That being second, third second film from behind the camera was left to burn at the box office, even if Those Who Wish Me Dead is a decidedly old school throwback thriller that packs a mean punch.
Horror fans can stream M3GAN at home after surprise digital release
After a strong showing at the box office, M3GAN arrives for at-home viewing earlier than expected but much to viewers’ delight.
ComicBook
DC Reveals New Titans, Green Lantern, and Cyborg Books
The Dawn of DC is continuing full steam ahead. On Wednesday, DC revealed the first details surrounding the second wave of Dawn of DC books, which will be available wherever comics are sold beginning in the early summer. These include the first looks and creative teams for the previously-announced Cyborg and Green Lantern (formerly two separate books, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan and Green Lantern: John Stewart), as well as the announcement of a new Titans series from Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott. Green Lantern will be available on May 9th, while Titans and Cyborg will both launch on May 16th.
IGN
Agent Montgomery
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Montgomery in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected. Agent Montgomery can be found roaming around the Dance Floor on Level -2. He'll meet with Rolf Hirschmüller in his office as well, which is also located on Level -2, and the best way to take him out is actually from there. Doing this also checks off the There was a Fire Fight! Challenge for you. If you'd rather not be detected, there's a path for that as well, which will complete the How the Turntables Challenge.
