James Gunn and Peter Safran are getting ready to unveil their first DC Studios slate to the world and fans are eagerly awaiting when they do. Gunn has revealed that while they won't be revealing their entire ten-year slate, they will be revealing a few upcoming projects from their DC Universe. Superman was the first project to be announced, with Gunn penning the script and looking for a younger actor to play the character, which forced Henry Cavill to once again exit the part. With a new universe in development, there are a lot of requests from fans on who to include, and one fan really wants to see Green Arrow. Kyle Gallner (Scream 5, Smallville) recently revealed that he would like to play the role of Oliver Queen and an artist created a design that shows how the actor could look as the DCU's version of the character.

2 DAYS AGO