BBC
Flybe: Regional carrier ceases trading and cancels all flights
Airline Flybe has cancelled all flights to and from the UK after going into administration. A statement on the airline's website said it had "ceased trading" and told any passengers expecting to travel with it not to go to the airport. It added that it would not be able to...
Man Dies After Being Crushed by Pop-Up Urinal in London's Theatre District: Reports
The victim was stuck for more than two hours beneath one of the hydraulic urinals that are stored underground during the day but rise to street level for public use at night Officials say a man in London has died after he was crushed beneath a pop-up public urinal, per multiple reports. The victim, who has not been identified, was working on the device in Cambridge Circus on Friday when the accident occurred, according to the BBC and The Guardian. A London fire brigade spokesperson said the victim was...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC
Mobile phone fraud: 'They stole £22,500 using my banking app'
A pickpocket took Jacopo de Simone's mobile phone and used his banking apps to steal £22,500. He said his bank investigated but found him liable for the losses so he is still fighting to get the money back. He is just one victim of the growing threat of mobile...
BBC
Court bid to protect tenants from rent-to-rent ‘ghost landlords’
Housing campaigners hope a Supreme Court ruling to legally define who should be deemed a landlord will help protect tenants in some of England's worst rental properties. They are concerned about a practice - known as rent to rent - which allows a company to rent a whole home from a landlord, and then let rooms individually for profit. They say this often leaves properties in poor condition and tenants with nowhere to turn.
Tiny radioactive capsule that was lost in Australia triggers search
Authorities in West Australia were searching for a tiny but potentially deadly radioactive capsule that got lost while being transported on a truck from a mine to a depot in the city of Perth, officials said Saturday.Emergency services said they were hampered by a lack of equipment and have called on the Commonwealth and other states to provide assistance.The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has deployed teams with handheld radiation detection devices and metal detectors along 36 kilometers (22 miles) of a busy freight route to look for the 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters (0.31 inches by 0.24 inches)...
BBC
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Free showers offered to help with cost of living
Six leisure centres are offering a free hot shower to help with the rising cost of living. Residents in south Essex can use the facilities by "asking for Tommy" at reception. The scheme is being run by the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) along with local authorities in the area.
BBC
Petr Pavel: Ex-general beats populist rival in Czech election
Retired Nato general Petr Pavel has been elected as the new president of the Czech Republic, seeing off his populist challenger Andrej Babis. The 61-year-old took 57.6% of the vote, initial results released by the state statistics office showed. Mr Babis - who served as prime minister between 2017 and...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Nadine Dorries broke rules with talk show role - watchdog
Nadine Dorries has been accused by Parliament's anti-corruption watchdog of breaking the ministerial code by not consulting it before taking a TV job. The former culture secretary will host a new talk show, Friday Night With Nadine, on TalkTV from 3 February. Lord Pickles, chair of the Advisory Committee on...
BBC
Iranian and Russian hackers targeting politicians and journalists, warn UK officials
Iranian and Russian hackers are targeting British politicians and journalists with espionage attacks, officials have warned. The National Cyber Security Centre has issued a fresh alert about increasing attempts to steal information from specific groups and individuals. NCSC said the hackers usually target those doing research and work about Iran...
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal
COLOMBO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is critical to reining in inflationary pressures.
BBC
Gloucester world record holder thanks NHS staff for saving baby
A world record holder has praised the work of hospital staff after they saved the life of his new born baby. Jamie McDonald and his wife Anna McNuff, from Gloucester, nearly lost one of their new born baby twins, Jupiter, because she could not breathe. But the team of healthcare...
CNET
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card vs. the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the best cards for general spending, while the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers one of the highest cash-back rates available for purchases made at U.S. supermarkets and for select U.S. streaming subscriptions. While the two cards...
What tracking one Walmart store's prices for years taught us about the economy
Inside our shopping cart is a story of global trade, extreme weather, shrinking packages and rising prices.
BBC
Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is 'shambles', says prison chief
Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said. Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison. Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping...
