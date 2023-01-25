ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia War update: Germany will send tanks to Ukraine

By Hayley Boyd
 3 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the agreement for tanks from Germany to Ukraine and what we know about corruption during war. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

