ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson, TX

Cowboys win on the road, 70-57

By Brian Smith
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette
 3 days ago

Cowboys win on the road, 70-57 Brian Smith Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am The Bryson Cowboys’ basketball team played perhaps its most complete game of the season Friday, Jan. 13 at Newcastle, outscoring the Bobcats over the first three quarters to post a 70-57 win. Bryson goes to 3-3 in District 21-A with the hosts dropping to 1-5 in the loop. Paced by seven Cash Bowen points and five from Noah Justus, the Cowboys jumped out to a 19-13 lead after one. Jameson Pierce was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Isaac King had nine points to lead Newcastle in the first. King, a junior, had another nine points in the second frame with Ryan Holden adding seven as the Bobcats scored 16 points. Bryson had another 19-point second quarter, led by a 14-point frame from sophomore Evan Ford. Ford had four three-pointers in the quarter as part of a five try first half. Justus and Pierce each had two points to put the visitors up 38-29 at the half. Ford had a six-point third quarter with Bowen adding five along Pierce and freshman Caleb Allen contributing three each. Seven points from Holden and five from Martinez accounted for the 12 Bobcat points in the stanza, which ended with Bryson holding a 55-41 lead. Holden had nine of Newcastle’s 16 points in the fourth to lead the Bobcats but it wouldn’t be enough. Bryson was led by a six-point quarter from Bowen. Ford finished with a game-high 26 for Bryson with Bowen adding 18 and Pierce 10.

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Free fishing at Fort Richardson

Free fishing at Fort Richardson News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Fishermen of all ages can come out for free fishing at Fort Richardson from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. Fishing will take place on Quarry Lake. Free coffee and donuts will be served. The lake is stocked with trout and other fish. No fishing license is required to fish in state parks but make sure you pick up a free permit when checking into the park.
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Year-in-Review

, , Highlighting the news from 2022 The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette finishes our three-part series on the Year in Review with the final three months of 2022: October Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock announced her resignation effective Sept. 30. The 28-year public servant said “it has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Jack County.” In her absence, County Judge Keith Umphress handled all magistration duties. Jacksboro city officials began looking into providing tax abatements for those affected by the tornado. Under the proposal, which was later approved, a three-year abatement on home improvements to the tune of 100 percent the first...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

LTRC members receive field updates

Long Term Recovery Committee members received an update from those in the field during a Thursday, Dec. 29 meeting. The short term needs committee has had two funding meetings in the last months and will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nothing new was reported on any proposed events, as those are scheduled for later on in the spring. Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said work on the initial three homes is going well with a roof being replaced on one. Another residence is having a bunch of debris removed. That was helped from the First United Methodist Church of Richardson volunteer group recently. The...
JACKSBORO, TX
Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

42
Followers
113
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy