Cowboys win on the road, 70-57 Brian Smith Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am The Bryson Cowboys’ basketball team played perhaps its most complete game of the season Friday, Jan. 13 at Newcastle, outscoring the Bobcats over the first three quarters to post a 70-57 win. Bryson goes to 3-3 in District 21-A with the hosts dropping to 1-5 in the loop. Paced by seven Cash Bowen points and five from Noah Justus, the Cowboys jumped out to a 19-13 lead after one. Jameson Pierce was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Isaac King had nine points to lead Newcastle in the first. King, a junior, had another nine points in the second frame with Ryan Holden adding seven as the Bobcats scored 16 points. Bryson had another 19-point second quarter, led by a 14-point frame from sophomore Evan Ford. Ford had four three-pointers in the quarter as part of a five try first half. Justus and Pierce each had two points to put the visitors up 38-29 at the half. Ford had a six-point third quarter with Bowen adding five along Pierce and freshman Caleb Allen contributing three each. Seven points from Holden and five from Martinez accounted for the 12 Bobcat points in the stanza, which ended with Bryson holding a 55-41 lead. Holden had nine of Newcastle’s 16 points in the fourth to lead the Bobcats but it wouldn’t be enough. Bryson was led by a six-point quarter from Bowen. Ford finished with a game-high 26 for Bryson with Bowen adding 18 and Pierce 10.