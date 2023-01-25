Lions honor JES students for their citizenship

The Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to recognize those who have “gone above and beyond the call of duty” to better Jacksboro. Winners of the three categories will be recognized at the chamber’s annual awards banquet, set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Nominating categories are: Citizen of the Year, recipient has continually made a commitment to community service and improving the quality of life in Jacksboro; Lifetime Achievement, recipient has shown lifelong commitment and dedication to the community; and the Gladys Johnson Ritchie, recipient has made generous contributions to go towards improving our community. All nominations are due to the chamber office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, or e-mailed to office@jacksborochamber. com. For questions or more information, contact the chamber at 940-567-2602.

