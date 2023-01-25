ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions honor JES students for their citizenship

By News Staff
 3 days ago

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS

JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am   For the third time in the last four years, Jacksboro High School’s Cheer squad won the UIL State Spirit Championships, on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Fort Worth. The squad performs at football and basketball games. Courtesy photo JACKSBORO CHEER STATE CHAMPS
Free fishing at Fort Richardson

Free fishing at Fort Richardson News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 9:23 am Fishermen of all ages can come out for free fishing at Fort Richardson from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21. Fishing will take place on Quarry Lake. Free coffee and donuts will be served. The lake is stocked with trout and other fish. No fishing license is required to fish in state parks but make sure you pick up a free permit when checking into the park.
LTRC members receive field updates

Long Term Recovery Committee members received an update from those in the field during a Thursday, Dec. 29 meeting. The short term needs committee has had two funding meetings in the last months and will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nothing new was reported on any proposed events, as those are scheduled for later on in the spring. Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said work on the initial three homes is going well with a roof being replaced on one. Another residence is having a bunch of debris removed. That was helped from the First United Methodist Church of Richardson volunteer group recently. The...
Year-in-Review

, , Highlighting the news from 2022 The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette finishes our three-part series on the Year in Review with the final three months of 2022: October Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock announced her resignation effective Sept. 30. The 28-year public servant said “it has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Jack County.” In her absence, County Judge Keith Umphress handled all magistration duties. Jacksboro city officials began looking into providing tax abatements for those affected by the tornado. Under the proposal, which was later approved, a three-year abatement on home improvements to the tune of 100 percent the first...
Nominations for chamber awards now open

The Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to recognize those who have “gone above and beyond the call of duty” to better Jacksboro. Winners of the three categories will be recognized at the chamber’s annual awards banquet, set for Saturday, Feb. 18. Nominating categories are: Citizen of the Year, recipient has continually made a commitment to community service and improving the quality of life in Jacksboro; Lifetime Achievement, recipient has shown lifelong commitment and dedication to the community; and the Gladys Johnson Ritchie, recipient has made generous contributions to go towards improving our community. All nominations are due to the chamber office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, or e-mailed to office@jacksborochamber. com. For questions or more information, contact the chamber at 940-567-2602.
