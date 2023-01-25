JNB announces promotions Press Release Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am Michael Jeter Joe Pierce Klayton Hoff Nicki Bomer Gena Williams Tatum McDaniel Amber Miller The Board of Directors of Jacksboro National Bank announced promotions Wednesday, Jan. 18 for seven of the bank’s employees. Michael Jeter has been promoted to Vice President. Jeter has been with JNB since 2020 and specializes in consumer, commercial and real estate lending. Jeter is a graduate of Tarleton State University. He and his wife, Bonita, have one child, Savannah, and they currently reside in Jacksboro. Jeterisanactivemember of the Jack County WCID and serves as a current board member. He and his family enjoy tending to their cattle and strive to be good stewards of the land Joe Pierce has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Pierce has been with JNB since 2016 as a loan officer, operating in several areas of lending, including consumer, commercial, real estate, and most recently the government backed Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Pierce is a Jacksboro native and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Omaha. He, and wife, Lara, have two children, William and Vivian, who are students at Jacksboro Elementary School. Pierce serves as a worship leader at The Light Church of Jacksboro, is a member of the Jacksboro Lions Club, and is a Past Master of Fort Richardson Masonic Lodge #320. Nicki Bomer has been promoted to Director of Mortgage Services / Senior Vice President. Aside from managing the Wichita Falls Mortgage Division, Bomer is a Mortgage Loan Specialist with over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Bomer has been with JNB since 2010. Nicki came to North Texas in 2005 and married her husband David in 2007. Together they have two grown children who also reside in Wichita Falls. Bomer is a proud supporter of the Wichita Falls Community and has served on numerous boards and committees. Tatum McDaniel has been promoted to Vice President of Mortgage Services in the Wichita Falls Mortgage Office. McDaniel is a mortgage lending specialist, having joined the bank in April 2018. McDaniel grew up in the North Texas area, being raised in Seymour. She is a Midwestern State University graduate. She, and her husband Aaron, are outdoor enthusiasts, being avid cyclists. She is an affiliate member of the Wichita Falls Association of Realtors, serving on the Education Committee, she is a member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls, and a member of the North Texas Home Builders Association, serving on the Budget and Bylaws Committees. Klayton Hoff has been promoted to Vice President. Hoff joined JNB in May 2019 and serves as a consumer, commercial, and real estate lender in the bank’s Wichita Falls office. Hoff is a graduate of Tarleton State University, where he received the 2017 Outstanding Undergraduate Award for the College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences. He and his wife, Mariglyn, reside in Henrietta and have one daughter Knightley Grace. Hoff is an affiliate member of the Wichita Falls Association of Realtors, and the North Texas Home Builders Association. Gena Williams has been promoted to Mortgage Operations Officer in the Wichita Falls Mortgage Office. She has been in the banking industry for over 20 years. Williams and her husband, Nick, are high school sweethearts and have one son, Mason. As a family, they enjoy camping adventures and water sports at their favorite spot, Lake Murray. They enjoy anything outdoors and spending time together Amber Miller has been promoted to Mortgage Officer/Senior Underwriter in the Wichita Falls Mortgage Office. She has been in the banking and mortgage industry since 1994. Miller grew up on the southern border in Del Rio. She has two children; son Jake, a business owner in San Antonio and her daughter, Elise, is a recent Texas Tech graduate. She loves to travel with her friends and family.