Upcoming area games

Long Term Recovery Committee members received an update from those in the field during a Thursday, Dec. 29 meeting. The short term needs committee has had two funding meetings in the last months and will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nothing new was reported on any proposed events, as those are scheduled for later on in the spring. Construction Supervisor Joe Underwood said work on the initial three homes is going well with a roof being replaced on one. Another residence is having a bunch of debris removed. That was helped from the First United Methodist Church of Richardson volunteer group recently. The...

JACKSBORO, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO