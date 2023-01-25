Upcoming area games
Upcoming area games News Staff Wed, 01/25/2023 - 8:53 am Perrin and Jacksboro basketball teams will compete Friday, Jan. 27 as district continues. Jacksboro will host Bowie and attempt to get revenge for the losses the Jackrabbits placed on them Tuesday, Jan. 3. Varsity girls action will tip off around 6 p.m. with the Tigers following. No.5-Perrin Pirates will travel to top-ranked Graford and attempt to avenge a 67-53 loss in a 7:30 p.m. game. The two girls’ teams will play around 6 p.m.
